Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  24
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Meredith College Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Jack Doles, host of Big Game Bound, streaming across Nexstar Nation websites on Thursdays this fall.

(Streaming of today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Check back soon for a replay of the show.)

Thursday is opener of the NFL’s 100th season, and we’re bringing you the latest news and analysis as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in Chicago.

The Sept. 5 episode of “Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles, includes:

  • An interview with Marty Callner, creator of HBO’s “Hard Knocks;”
  • Superstar quarterback Andrew Luck walks away from the game — we’ll discuss if we’ll see more pros leave the game early;
  • Insights from experts in the fantasy football world.

A new episode of “Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday this fall at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss