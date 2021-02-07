Memes poke fun at Patriots fans, Bill Belichick as Brady-Gronk connection leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WNCN) – Tampa Bay jumped out to an early lead over Kansas City in the first half of Super Bowl LV on their way to a 31-9 win. A familiar connection had the Buccaneers rolling early on in the game: Tom Brady to Robert Gronkowski.

Brady and Gronk connected for the first two touchdowns Tampa Bay scored — just as they had many times before in New England. Then, in the second half, a 25-yard pass to Gronkowski set up a touchdown run by Leonard Fournette that gave the Bucs a 28-9 lead at the time.

NFL fans on Twitter got creative with their reactions to Brady and Gronk renewing their championship synergy. Of course, many of them speculated on how Patriots fans and coach Bill Belichick may have reacted to their former stars leading another team in the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the best Brady-Gronk memes to pop up on Twitter during the Super Bowl:

Patriot fans watching Brady throw a touchdown to Gronk in the SB #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0KDEQ4VkDr — My name’s not rick (@Pmasur) February 8, 2021

Brady to Gronk in the Super Bowl for a touchdown… pic.twitter.com/vwYYzUCX5O — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 8, 2021

Bill Belichick at home watching Brady and Gronk pic.twitter.com/WXtsKxIr35 — . (@_SamuraiMomo) February 8, 2021

Brady to Gronk TD in the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/PU53ANatT3 — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021