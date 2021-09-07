NFL football, Big Game Bound set to return September 9

Dak Prescott and Tom Brady will kick off the NFL season on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Tampa Bay. (NEXSTAR/GETTY)

(NEXSTAR) — Football fans, rejoice! The NFL’s regular season kicks off on Sept. 9 and Nexstar Media is bringing back its “Big Game Bound” digital franchise to bring you the latest news and analysis each week.

“Big Game Bound,” which will be available via livestream and on demand, will be hosted by Fox 59 sports anchor Chris Hagan. The show will spotlight the biggest games, key storylines, and insight from reporters across the country who know Super Bowl-contending teams better than anyone else.

The stream will take place weekly on Thursdays at 12/11c through the NFL regular season through the conference championship games.

“Each year, Nexstar stations provide unmatched coverage of the biggest game in sports,” said Austin Kellerman, Nexstar’s Sr. Director of Local Digital Content Strategy. “With journalists across the country covering these teams each week, we can bring users insider coverage they can’t get elsewhere. This allows you to hear from reporters who have unique, local insight into the NFL’s top teams.”

“Big Game Bound” will stream on more than 110 Nexstar websites. It’ll stream daily during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.