Super Bowl LV – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Live updates

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: A B-1B from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota fly over the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY (WNCN ) – The 2020-21 season culminates Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to repeat as champs. The Bucs, however, are the first team to host the Super Bowl, and Tom Brady is after a seventh title in his first season in Tampa.

Follow below for live updates:

1Q – 11:21 – Kansas City 0, Tampa Bay 0: Tampa went three-and-out on its first possession. Mahomes ran for a third-down conversion, but slightly overthrew a pass on a third-and-8. Kansas City punts away for a touchback. The Bucs will start at their 20 with 11:21 left in the first quarter.

1Q – 15:00 – Kansas City 0, Tampa Bay 0: – Kansas City won the coin toss and will defer. Kickoff is next!

6:30 p.m. Poet Amanda Gorman, who read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, honored the pandemic’s frontline workers during pregame.

6:25 p.m. – Kickoff is just around the corner! If you haven’t already, cast your vote for who you think will win.