Trump gaffe puts Kansas City Chiefs in wrong state

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — President Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl victory.

Mr. Trump said the Chiefs had made Kansas proud. The state line runs through Kansas City but the team is actually based in Missouri.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” the president tweeted.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”.

He later deleted the tweet and replaced it with one naming the correct state.

Reaction online was quick — and not too polite — toward a commander-in-chief who’s had a troublesome history with maps.

“It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,” tweeted former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

Lauren Arthur, a current Missouri state senator, tweeted: “Wrong state. Best stay out of things you don’t understand, like the Heart of America.”

“Can’t believe the Deep State put Kansas City in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump,” another user opined.

The gaffe followed Mr. Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, challenging an NPR reporter last week to find Ukraine on an unmarked map. Pompeo is from Kansas.

Other tweets referenced “Sharpiegate”: During Hurricane Dorian in September, Mr. Trump said the storm would “most likely” sweep Alabama — and produced a doctored weather map to support his claim. The storm didn’t reach Alabama.

“Someone quickly take the Sharpie… out of Trump’s hands before he redraws the map of Kansas,” tweeted writer and television producer Bryan Behar, referring to the brand of pen Mr. Trump used to revise the map of the forecast Dorian path.

Greg Krieg, a CNN politics reporter, tweeted, “Tomorrow: Trump waves around a map in Oval Office showing that Kansas City is, in fact, in Kansas.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: