What would a week-of Super Bowl LVI trip cost you?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Going to a Super Bowl is something that’s on every football fan’s bucket list. How much would it cost to make the decision the week of the big game to attend it in person?

Spoiler: It’s expensive.

Some might think that the game being at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area would lend itself to accessibility, and they’re not wrong.

Nonstop, round-trip flights from Raleigh-Durham International to Los Angeles International leaving Saturday and returning Monday were less than $300 per seat on Delta, as of Monday. And those weren’t the cheapest flights.

The abundance of hotels in the Los Angeles area makes finding an affordable place to stay a breeze, too. A four-star Hilton 2.5 miles from the stadium was $108 per night, plus fees and taxes, as of Monday. There are also cheaper hotels within a few miles of the stadium, in addition to vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Between flights and lodging, you’re probably looking at $700 or so.

Unfortunately, getting in the door at SoFi Stadium to see the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is where the trip starts to get very expensive very fast.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets available Monday were $4,500. Stubhub’s cheapest seats were $4,845.

According to TickPick, the price for Super Bowl LVI tickets is an all-time high.

All in all, if you book the trip Monday and get tickets, it’ll set you back well over $5,000 and probably closer to $6,000.

Now if you’re a Rams or Bengals fan who wants to be in Los Angeles for Sunday’s festivities but don’t want to spend thousands on being at SoFi Stadium, there are plenty of Super Bowl parties. For example, you can get into Shaq’s Fun House party for about $340.