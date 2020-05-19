2 Raleigh football stars find new passion in training young football players

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A hot Sunday afternoon can’t stop former North Carolina State receiver Bryan Peterson from putting a handful of young athletes through drills.

The kids are eager to get better, and Peterson is just the right guy to make that happen.

“It just became a passion for me to help kids get to a level they want to go to in life,” Peterson said. “This is just my way of giving back to them. It’s all for the love of the kids.”

The drills the young athletes go through are unique in some cases and never easy. The two coaches make sure of that. Joseph found success as an undersized lineman at Saint Augustine’s.

Meanwhile, Peterson played small-town football at Clinton High School before starring for the Wolfpack. Both beat the odds. The kids they train can, too.

“If it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t work because, in life, you have to build your mindset. You have to build your mindset,” Peterson said. “You know you’re going to face adversity. And when adversity strikes, what are you going to do? Are you going to keep pushing yourself? So, that’s what I try to do out here. I try to push them to the limit.”

Neither of the coaches is getting rich by conducting these 90-minute training sessions. Not in the form of money. But, then again, money isn’t everything.

“Going out on Friday nights and watching them perform well is really what puts a smile on my face,” Joseph said.

“Later on in life, they say, ‘Coach, I appreciate everything,’ and that just puts a smile on my face,” Peterson added.

There are some things in life you just can’t put a price tag on.

More headlines from CBS17.com: