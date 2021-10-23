5-time high school football coach of the year David Green to retire at end of season

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Green Hope High School football coach David Green will call it a career once this season wraps up.

Green is a five-time high school football coach of the year. He’s won four conference championships and over 180 games in his 49-year career. Friday, after Green Hopes won over Green Level, he told his team this season will be his last. 

Green bounced around from five different schools, gaining a reputation of being able to get wayward programs back on track. Green had his most successful run at Leesville Road where he took a down program and turned things around, putting up a record of 52-24 in six seasons. During that time, his squad won two conference titles and had a regional final appearance. 

He came to Green Hope in 2017 after coaching at Enloe High School for two years. Green currently has a record of 30-19 with one more regular-season game next week against Apex and could not say enough about his team and his school. 

“When I first came here, I said then this is a great place to come to and teach and coach,” Green said. “We have the best kids in the world.” 

