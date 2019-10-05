Apex Friendship rolls over South Garner, 49-0

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Friendship scored three times in the second quarter and never looked back in a 49-0 win to win its second conference game in as many outings.

One scoring connection saw Sam Lersh hit Scott Sidney.

The offensive output is the best since the Patriots hung 50 on Northwood in their season opener.

Friendship will host rival Apex for homecoming next week while South Garner looks to get back on track at home against Garner Magnet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss