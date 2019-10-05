Apex Friendship rolls over South Garner, 49-0

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Friendship scored three times in the second quarter and never looked back in a 49-0 win to win its second conference game in as many outings.

One scoring connection saw Sam Lersh hit Scott Sidney.

The offensive output is the best since the Patriots hung 50 on Northwood in their season opener.

Friendship will host rival Apex for homecoming next week while South Garner looks to get back on track at home against Garner Magnet.

