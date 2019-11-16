Apex Friendship upsets Green Hope in defensive struggle

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Friendship went on the road and ground out a 9-6 win to upset Green Hope in the first round of the NCHSAA football playoffs.

The two sides traded turnovers early with Tavaras Vann nabbing an interception for Green Hope. Apex Friendship linebacker Justin Reed returned the favor by forcing a fumble.

The Green Hope fumble led to the Patriots scoring the game’s only touchdown. Reed got the ball out of the wildcat formation and scored, but Apex Friendship missed the PAT and took a 6-3 lead.

Reed, with the game knotted at 6-6, converted on fourth down late in the fourth to allow Alan Josephson to nail the game-winning field goal.

Apex Friendship will host Hoggard in the second round.