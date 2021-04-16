At long last, high school football playoffs arrive in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Goodbye regular season and hello playoff football.

Friday marked the first week of the high school football playoffs in North Carolina. It was a few months overdue, but welcomed nonetheless.

Getting to the postseason was something that seemed like a bit of a longshot in a shortened and unusual season because of COVID-19.

“If you would’ve asked me this question two months ago, I didn’t know that we would get here,” said Cardinal Gibbons High School coach Steven Wright.

Throughout the regular season, Gov. Roy Cooper has eased COVID-19 restrictions. However, schools across the state, including in the Triangle, have still been tasked with keeping people safe.

CBS 17 stopped by Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh Friday night. There were masks being worn and signs reminding people of protocols.

Elsewhere in the Triangle, Durham Public Schools said “the football season went extremely well. We only had one shut down due to COVID.”

Chatham County Schools also told us things went well during the regular season.

CBS 17 was told athletic directors across the district made “the COVID-19 protocols plain and clear to the student-athletes and spectators.”

State championships are schedule to take place on May 8.