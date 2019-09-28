Band of the Week: Milbrook | Week 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Marching Wildcats of Millbrook High School provided the soundtrack to a packed house for a decisive win by the home team.

Millbrook’s band played the school’s fight song time and again as the Wildcats ran up a 36-0 halftime score on their way to a lopsided win. The marching band was loud and proud for the win over their cross-town rivals.

Friday also marked Millbrook’s first win at home this year.

