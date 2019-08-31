Band of the Week: Cleveland | Week 2

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Blitz Game of the Week brought the Band of the Week. With 56 points scored in the first half alone, Cleveland and Garner Magnet fans alike had plenty to get excited about, and the Marching Rams were the soundtrack to it all.

The game had its twists and turns, and Clayton’s band was more than ready to feed into the energy.

Cleveland rolled to a win — its third in a row over Garner Magnet — to give the band plenty of reason for celebratory tunes.

