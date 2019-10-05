Band of the Week: Corinth Holders | Week 7

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Marching Pirates of Corinth Holders are the Blitz Band of the Week for Week 7.
The Pirates’ band didn’t have many chances to belt out the school’s fight song in the first half as Corinth Holders went into the break down 7-0 to Southwest Edgecombe.
That didn’t stop the Marching Pirates from rocking out to a number of other tunes!
