Band of the Week: Middle Creek | Week 5

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The Marching Mustangs of Middle Creek High School are the Week 5 Blitz Band of the Week.

Middle Creek’s band had plenty of chances to blast the Mustangs’ fight song last time out when the team thrashed Athens Drive, 49-0.

Friday wasn’t quite the same. Middle Creek and Panther Creek battled in a low-scoring affair. It was 7-7 at halftime after the Mustangs scored first and Panther Creek leveled things at halftime.

The Marching Mustangs got one more score to celebrate when Middle Creek got the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

