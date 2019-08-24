Band of the Week: Panther Creek | Week 1

Live Now
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – In typical North Carolina fashion, severe weather washed out most of the Friday-night games for the opening week of the high school football season.

That didn’t stop the band at Panther Creek from tuning up and sounding the Catamounts’ fight song for their clash with Fuquay-Varina.

They got to celebrate one touchdown — a Cameron Wurtsbaugh run into the end zone — before weather forced the game to be postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday.

