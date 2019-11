RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Marching Wolverines provided the soundtrack for the Blitz Game of the Week, earning them Band of the Week honors.

Friday’s game at Wakefield was a bit of a shootout as Wake Forest scored thrice in the first quarter on its way to the win. Still, the Marching Wolverines had plenty to get excited about. Wakefield came out firing in the second half with 12 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.