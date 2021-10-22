Blitz – Week 9 | Band of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office said Friday searches have continued this week in the "suspicious" case of a missing woman who works at a medical center in Fayetteville.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, vanished after she left Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville on Sept. 26, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.