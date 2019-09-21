Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 5

Asheville Reynolds 44, Enka 0
Ayden-Grifton 44, North Pitt 12
Belmont South Point 35, Belmont Cramer 0
Brevard 20, Swannanoa Owen 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 6
Cameron Union Pines 26, Albemarle 3
Charlotte Christian 35, Covenant Day School 3
Charlotte Latin 49, North Raleigh Christian 6
Charlotte Myers Park 68, Cornelius Hough 21
Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Country Day 16
Chocowinity Southside 41, North Duplin 32
Clayton 49, Fuquay-Varina 34
Clinton 70, Pamlico County 14
Durham Jordan 49, Apex 0
East Bladen 39, South Columbus 20
East Duplin 52, Warren County 7
East Lincoln 56, East Gaston 7
East Surry 35, West Stokes 10
Edenton Holmes 55, Currituck County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 21, Rocky Mount 6
Elkin 28, South Stokes 13
Erwin Triton 46, West Johnston 19
Fairmont 48, West Columbus 0
Fayetteville Britt 27, New Hanover County 20, OT
Fayetteville Westover 28, Goldsboro 15
Forest City Chase 55, Rosman 6
Friendship 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Gates County 52, Northwest Halifax 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 60, Jones County 7
Granville Central 45, Riverside Martin 8
Grayson County, Va. 15, West Wilkes 14
Greene Central 29, Farmville Central 0
Greensboro Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0
Greenville Conley 48, West Carteret 0
Harnett Central 19, East Wake 7
Havelock 26, West Craven 0
Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Jacksonville White Oak 16
Huntersville Hopewell 35, West Mecklenburg 21
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Kannapolis Brown 34, West Rowan 20
Kernersville McGuinness 7, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 50, John Paul II Catholic 26
Kinston 44, Southern Wayne 9
Lee County 47, Wilson Fike 26
Manteo 40, Pinetown Northside 28
Matthews Butler 34, Charlotte Providence 3
Mitchell County 49, Franklin 0
New Bern 26, Jacksonville 23
Newton Grove Midway 53, Newton Grove Hobbton 26
North Davidson 31, East Davidson 0
North Edgecombe 42, Robersonville South Creek 0
North Lenoir 21, Eastern Wayne 20
North Lincoln 35, Bessemer City 0
North Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Harding 15
Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 14
Northern Nash 28, Bunn 22
Oak Grove 52, Lexington 8
Pembroke Swett 60, Wilmington Hoggard 52
Pikeville Aycock 34, North Johnston 24
Polk County 50, East Henderson 6
Princeton 60, Raleigh Wake Christian 20
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39, Andrews 14
Raleigh Millbrook 33, Wake Forest Heritage 32
Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, Harrells Christian 31
Red Springs 45, West Bladen 7
Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16
Robbinsville 62, GA Force, Ga. 27
Salisbury 14, West Davidson 11
South Brunswick 34, Salemburg Lakewood 0
South Caldwell 44, R-S Central 43
South Johnston 38, Western Harnett 10
South Lenoir 49, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Southeast Raleigh 50, South Garner 18
Southern Alamance 29, Burlington Cummings 7
Southern Durham 26, Raleigh Wakefield 21
Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19
Southern Lee 35, Franklinton 14
Southern Nash 55, Greenville Rose 21
Southwest Onslow 28, Croatan 6
Sylva Smoky Mountain 62, Madison County 0
Tarboro 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
Victory Christian Center 20, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Wake Forest 52, Garner 17
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Jacksonville Northside 21
Washington 46, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
Watauga County 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14
Weldon 28, Camden County 27
West Forsyth 28, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
West Stanly 52, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Whiteville 49, East Columbus 0