Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 5

Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 5

The Blitz


Asheville Reynolds 44, Enka 0

Ayden-Grifton 44, North Pitt 12

Belmont South Point 35, Belmont Cramer 0

Brevard 20, Swannanoa Owen 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 6

Cameron Union Pines 26, Albemarle 3

Charlotte Christian 35, Covenant Day School 3

Charlotte Latin 49, North Raleigh Christian 6

Charlotte Myers Park 68, Cornelius Hough 21

Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Country Day 16

Chocowinity Southside 41, North Duplin 32

Clayton 49, Fuquay-Varina 34

Clinton 70, Pamlico County 14

Durham Jordan 49, Apex 0

East Bladen 39, South Columbus 20

East Duplin 52, Warren County 7

East Lincoln 56, East Gaston 7

East Surry 35, West Stokes 10

Edenton Holmes 55, Currituck County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 21, Rocky Mount 6

Elkin 28, South Stokes 13

Erwin Triton 46, West Johnston 19

Fairmont 48, West Columbus 0

Fayetteville Britt 27, New Hanover County 20, OT

Fayetteville Westover 28, Goldsboro 15

Forest City Chase 55, Rosman 6

Friendship 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Gates County 52, Northwest Halifax 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 60, Jones County 7

Granville Central 45, Riverside Martin 8

Grayson County, Va. 15, West Wilkes 14

Greene Central 29, Farmville Central 0

Greensboro Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0

Greenville Conley 48, West Carteret 0

Harnett Central 19, East Wake 7

Havelock 26, West Craven 0

Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Jacksonville White Oak 16

Huntersville Hopewell 35, West Mecklenburg 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Kannapolis Brown 34, West Rowan 20

Kernersville McGuinness 7, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, John Paul II Catholic 26

Kinston 44, Southern Wayne 9

Lee County 47, Wilson Fike 26

Manteo 40, Pinetown Northside 28

Matthews Butler 34, Charlotte Providence 3

Mitchell County 49, Franklin 0

New Bern 26, Jacksonville 23

Newton Grove Midway 53, Newton Grove Hobbton 26

North Davidson 31, East Davidson 0

North Edgecombe 42, Robersonville South Creek 0

North Lenoir 21, Eastern Wayne 20

North Lincoln 35, Bessemer City 0

North Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Harding 15

Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 14

Northern Nash 28, Bunn 22

Oak Grove 52, Lexington 8

Pembroke Swett 60, Wilmington Hoggard 52

Pikeville Aycock 34, North Johnston 24

Polk County 50, East Henderson 6

Princeton 60, Raleigh Wake Christian 20

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39, Andrews 14

Raleigh Millbrook 33, Wake Forest Heritage 32

Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, Harrells Christian 31

Red Springs 45, West Bladen 7

Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16

Robbinsville 62, GA Force, Ga. 27

Salisbury 14, West Davidson 11

South Brunswick 34, Salemburg Lakewood 0

South Caldwell 44, R-S Central 43

South Johnston 38, Western Harnett 10

South Lenoir 49, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Southeast Raleigh 50, South Garner 18

Southern Alamance 29, Burlington Cummings 7

Southern Durham 26, Raleigh Wakefield 21

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19

Southern Lee 35, Franklinton 14

Southern Nash 55, Greenville Rose 21

Southwest Onslow 28, Croatan 6

Sylva Smoky Mountain 62, Madison County 0

Tarboro 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Victory Christian Center 20, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Wake Forest 52, Garner 17

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Jacksonville Northside 21

Washington 46, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Watauga County 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

Weldon 28, Camden County 27

West Forsyth 28, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

West Stanly 52, Trinity Wheatmore 12

Whiteville 49, East Columbus 0

