Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 5

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - A blown transformer wasn't enough to slow Holly Springs' fast start Friday at Cary. The Hawks got early touchdowns from the offense and from the defense on their way to a 49-20 win to improve to 4-0.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Wills led the Hawks down to the 1-yard line when he connected with Dylan Waskey. Derek Coombs punched it in on the next play to give Holly Springs a 7-0 lead.