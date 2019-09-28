Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 6

Albemarle 55, Chatham Central 9
Ashe County 42, Alleghany County 14
Asheville 48, Enka 6
Asheville Erwin 21, North Buncombe 20
Asheville Reynolds 54, North Henderson 6
Avery County 42, Cloudland, Tenn. 16
Bartlett Yancey 50, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Bessemer City 20, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 19
Brevard 40, Blue Ridge, S.C. 19
Bunn 48, Louisburg 28
Canton Pisgah 9, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Cary Panther Creek 41, Durham Jordan 26
Central Cabarrus 19, Clinton, S.C. 8
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, South Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe 10
Charlotte Country Day 26, Charlotte Christian 14
Charlotte Latin 25, Arden Christ School 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 17, Zebulon B. Vance 7
Charlotte Myers Park 59, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Northside Christian 63, Jones County 0
Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Harding 7
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 10
Chester, S.C. 55, Carolina Pride 21
Clayton Cleveland 56, Wendell Corinth Holders 23
Concord Cox Mill 42, Mount Pleasant 21
Cornelius Hough 55, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Croatan 44, Lejeune 0
Currituck County 48, Columbia 0
Durham Hillside 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 20
East Bend Forbush 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
East Burke 35, West Caldwell 12
East Carteret 27, Pender County 20
East Lincoln 48, Lake Norman Charter 6
East Surry 55, Reidsville 49
Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 28
Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0
Edenton Holmes 34, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28
Elkin 23, Boonville Starmount 17
Fairmont 16, St. Pauls 13
Forest City Chase 50, Madison County 0
Friendship 28, Apex Middle Creek 0
Fuquay-Varina 41, Apex 14
Gates County 38, Pasquotank County 6
Goldsboro Rosewood 74, Raleigh Wake Christian 31
Grace Christian-Raleigh 68, Faith Christian 50
Granville Central 38, Roanoke Rapids 21
Greensboro Dudley 40, South Iredell 6
Greensboro Grimsley 47, Knightdale 33
Greenville Conley 48, Southern Wayne 0
Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48
Harrells Christian 13, North Raleigh Christian 7
Hertford County 43, East Duplin 21
Hickory 20, McDowell County 14
Hickory Ridge 42, Charlotte Independence 6
High Point Andrews 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Highland Springs, Va. 39, Greensboro Page 7
Hoke County 45, Lumberton 0
Holly Springs 48, South Garner 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 7
Jacksonville 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 34, Camden County 6
Kings Mountain 69, Belmont Cramer 16
Lake Norman 19, West Charlotte 12
Lawndale Burns 30, Belmont South Point 28
Lenoir Hibriten 28, Claremont Bunker Hill 6
Maiden 30, Catawba Bandys 23
Manteo 61, Bertie County 42
Marshville Forest Hills 42, North Stanly 28
Matthews Butler 14, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Matthews Weddington 47, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Monroe Parkwood 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
Monroe Union Academy 60, Christ the King High School 0
Montgomery Central 42, Graham 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 64, Cherryville 0
Mooresville 20, North Mecklenburg 17
Morganton Freedom 48, Hickory St. Stephens 12
Morrisville Green Hope 21, Cary 18
Murphy 35, Andrews 7
New Bern 32, Greenville Rose 28
New Hanover County 35, North Brunswick 6
Newton Foard 26, Morganton Patton 14
Newton Grove Midway 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Newton-Conover 34, Lincolnton 12
North Davidson 52, South Rowan 14
North Edgecombe 30, Gaston KIPP Pride 14
North Forsyth 18, Winston-Salem Carver 14
North Lenoir 22, Greene Central 8
North Lincoln 24, West Lincoln 14
North Pitt 36, East Wake 32
North Rowan 39, North Moore 0
North Stokes 32, Newton Grove Hobbton 28
North Surry 27, Walkertown 20
North Wilkes 50, East Wilkes 36
Northampton County 16, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Northern Guilford 49, Mayodan McMichael 0
Oak Grove 49, Central Davidson 7
Oxford Webb 30, Warren County 21
Pamlico County 72, Riverside Martin 56
Perquimans 50, Bear Grass 10
Person 36, Eden Morehead 12
Pfafftown Reagan 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Pikeville Aycock 38, South Central Pitt 27
Polk County 20, Hendersonville 17
Princeton 44, North Johnston 0
R-S Central 35, East Rutherford 28
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24
Raleigh Millbrook 36, Southeast Raleigh 16
Raleigh Sanderson 33, Raleigh Enloe 28
Raleigh St. David’s 42, Rocky Mount Academy 8
Raleigh Wakefield 43, Greensboro Smith 0
Randleman 34, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Red Springs 40, East Bladen 28
Richlands 40, Rocky Point Trask 8
Richmond County 35, Pembroke Swett 0
Robbinsville 54, Rosman 0
Robersonville South Creek 38, Chocowinity Southside 26
Rocky Mount 55, Nash Central 0
Rolesville 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Salisbury 28, Lexington 0
Shelby 50, East Gaston 0
Shelby Crest 35, Gastonia Forestview 28
South Columbus 50, West Columbus 7
South Granville 56, Franklinton 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Northern Nash 20
Southeast Guilford 51, Asheboro 21
Southern Alamance 63, Southwestern Randolph 7
Southern Durham 13, Northern Durham 0
Southern Nash 45, Jacksonville Northside 22
Southlake Christian 35, Victory Christian Center 8
Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 28
Statesville 38, Concord Robinson 14
Swain County 41, Cherokee 0
Swannanoa Owen 44, Franklin 7
Swansboro 47, Rose Hill Union 22
Sylva Smoky Mountain 37, Waynesville Tuscola 7
Thomasville Ledford 27, Thomasville 12
Trinity Christian 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 13
Valdese Draughn 38, West Iredell 28
Vance County 36, Chapel Hill 33
Wake Forest 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 28
Wake Forest Heritage 14, Clayton 0
Warsaw Kenan 32, Salemburg Lakewood 13
Washington 27, Kinston 14
Washington County 55, Southeast Halifax 14
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 45, Monroe Piedmont 7
West Bladen 42, East Columbus 22
West Brunswick 21, Wilmington Ashley 2
West Carteret 41, Farmville Central 14
West Craven 45, South Lenoir 0
West Davidson 31, East Davidson 7
West Henderson 49, Asheville Roberson 31
West Stokes 40, Surry Central 10
Western Alamance 43, Rockingham County 0
Wilkes Central 34, West Wilkes 6
Wilmington Hoggard 10, South Brunswick 9
Wilmington Laney 26, Topsail 21
Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 30, Jamestown Ragsdale 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Johnston vs. Western Harnett, ccd.