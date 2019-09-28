Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 6

Albemarle 55, Chatham Central 9

Ashe County 42, Alleghany County 14

Asheville 48, Enka 6

Asheville Erwin 21, North Buncombe 20

Asheville Reynolds 54, North Henderson 6

Avery County 42, Cloudland, Tenn. 16

Bartlett Yancey 50, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Bessemer City 20, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 19

Brevard 40, Blue Ridge, S.C. 19

Bunn 48, Louisburg 28

Canton Pisgah 9, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

Cary Panther Creek 41, Durham Jordan 26

Central Cabarrus 19, Clinton 8

Central Cabarrus 19, Clinton, S.C. 8

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, South Mecklenburg 13

Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe 10

Charlotte Country Day 26, Charlotte Christian 14

Charlotte Latin 25, Arden Christ School 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 17, Zebulon B. Vance 7

Charlotte Myers Park 59, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Northside Christian 63, Jones County 0

Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Harding 7

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 10

Chester, S.C. 55, Carolina Pride 21

Clayton Cleveland 56, Wendell Corinth Holders 23

Concord Cox Mill 42, Mount Pleasant 21

Cornelius Hough 55, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Croatan 44, Lejeune 0

Currituck County 48, Columbia 0

Durham Hillside 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 20

East Bend Forbush 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

East Burke 35, West Caldwell 12

East Carteret 27, Pender County 20

East Lincoln 48, Lake Norman Charter 6

East Surry 55, Reidsville 49

Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 28

Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0

Edenton Holmes 34, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

Elkin 23, Boonville Starmount 17

Fairmont 16, St. Pauls 13

Forest City Chase 50, Madison County 0

Friendship 28, Apex Middle Creek 0

Fuquay-Varina 41, Apex 14

Gates County 38, Pasquotank County 6

Goldsboro Rosewood 74, Raleigh Wake Christian 31

Grace Christian-Raleigh 68, Faith Christian 50

Granville Central 38, Roanoke Rapids 21

Greensboro Dudley 40, South Iredell 6

Greensboro Grimsley 47, Knightdale 33

Greenville Conley 48, Southern Wayne 0

Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48

Harrells Christian 13, North Raleigh Christian 7

Hertford County 43, East Duplin 21

Hickory 20, McDowell County 14

Hickory Ridge 42, Charlotte Independence 6

High Point Andrews 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8

Highland Springs, Va. 39, Greensboro Page 7

Hoke County 45, Lumberton 0

Holly Springs 48, South Garner 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 7

Jacksonville 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 34, Camden County 6

Kings Mountain 69, Belmont Cramer 16

Lake Norman 19, West Charlotte 12

Lawndale Burns 30, Belmont South Point 28

Lenoir Hibriten 28, Claremont Bunker Hill 6

Maiden 30, Catawba Bandys 23

Manteo 61, Bertie County 42

Marshville Forest Hills 42, North Stanly 28

Matthews Butler 14, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Matthews Weddington 47, Monroe Sun Valley 0

Monroe Parkwood 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

Monroe Union Academy 60, Christ the King High School 0

Montgomery Central 42, Graham 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 64, Cherryville 0

Mooresville 20, North Mecklenburg 17

Morganton Freedom 48, Hickory St. Stephens 12

Morrisville Green Hope 21, Cary 18

Murphy 35, Andrews 7

New Bern 32, Greenville Rose 28

New Hanover County 35, North Brunswick 6

Newton Foard 26, Morganton Patton 14

Newton Grove Midway 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Newton-Conover 34, Lincolnton 12

North Davidson 52, South Rowan 14

North Edgecombe 30, Gaston KIPP Pride 14

North Forsyth 18, Winston-Salem Carver 14

North Lenoir 22, Greene Central 8

North Lincoln 24, West Lincoln 14

North Pitt 36, East Wake 32

North Rowan 39, North Moore 0

North Stokes 32, Newton Grove Hobbton 28

North Surry 27, Walkertown 20

North Wilkes 50, East Wilkes 36

Northampton County 16, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Northern Guilford 49, Mayodan McMichael 0

Oak Grove 49, Central Davidson 7

Oxford Webb 30, Warren County 21

Pamlico County 72, Riverside Martin 56

Perquimans 50, Bear Grass 10

Person 36, Eden Morehead 12

Pfafftown Reagan 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Pikeville Aycock 38, South Central Pitt 27

Polk County 20, Hendersonville 17

Princeton 44, North Johnston 0

R-S Central 35, East Rutherford 28

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24

Raleigh Millbrook 36, Southeast Raleigh 16

Raleigh Sanderson 33, Raleigh Enloe 28

Raleigh St. David’s 42, Rocky Mount Academy 8

Raleigh Wakefield 43, Greensboro Smith 0

Randleman 34, Trinity Wheatmore 7

Red Springs 40, East Bladen 28

Richlands 40, Rocky Point Trask 8

Richmond County 35, Pembroke Swett 0

Robbinsville 54, Rosman 0

Robersonville South Creek 38, Chocowinity Southside 26

Rocky Mount 55, Nash Central 0

Rolesville 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Salisbury 28, Lexington 0

Shelby 50, East Gaston 0

Shelby Crest 35, Gastonia Forestview 28

South Columbus 50, West Columbus 7

South Granville 56, Franklinton 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Northern Nash 20

Southeast Guilford 51, Asheboro 21

Southern Alamance 63, Southwestern Randolph 7

Southern Durham 13, Northern Durham 0

Southern Nash 45, Jacksonville Northside 22

Southlake Christian 35, Victory Christian Center 8

Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 28

Statesville 38, Concord Robinson 14

Swain County 41, Cherokee 0

Swannanoa Owen 44, Franklin 7

Swansboro 47, Rose Hill Union 22

Sylva Smoky Mountain 37, Waynesville Tuscola 7

Thomasville Ledford 27, Thomasville 12

Trinity Christian 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 13

Valdese Draughn 38, West Iredell 28

Vance County 36, Chapel Hill 33

Wake Forest 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 28

Wake Forest Heritage 14, Clayton 0

Warsaw Kenan 32, Salemburg Lakewood 13

Washington 27, Kinston 14

Washington County 55, Southeast Halifax 14

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 45, Monroe Piedmont 7

West Bladen 42, East Columbus 22

West Brunswick 21, Wilmington Ashley 2

West Carteret 41, Farmville Central 14

West Craven 45, South Lenoir 0

West Davidson 31, East Davidson 7

West Henderson 49, Asheville Roberson 31

West Stokes 40, Surry Central 10

Western Alamance 43, Rockingham County 0

Wilkes Central 34, West Wilkes 6

Wilmington Hoggard 10, South Brunswick 9

Wilmington Laney 26, Topsail 21

Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 30, Jamestown Ragsdale 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Johnston vs. Western Harnett, ccd.

