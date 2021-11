CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect is dead after threatening a security guard with a gun and being shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers at Walmart in East Charlotte on Albemarle Road.

Investigators arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday to find the security guard who said a man pointed a gun at him. Also, the security guard said the suspect told him he would shoot officers if they responded, according to police.