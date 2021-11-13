Blitz – Playoffs Round 2 | Knightdale vs. Pine Forest

VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia. (AP) — Xiomara Ruiz woke up before dawn and boarded a bus with her son to make a one-hour trip to the bridge connecting Venezuelan to Colombia, which they crossed on foot. Their goal: to get the 8-year-old vaccinated against the coronavirus.

By 7 a.m. the 27-year-old nurse and the boy were lining up at a vaccination center in Villa del Rosario, a Colombian town on the border from Venezuela.