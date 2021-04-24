Blitz – Playoffs Round 2 | Pinecrest @ Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Cardinal Gibbons hits the field Friday night for the second round of the high school football playoffs riding one of the biggest wins in the state. The Crusaders blasted Pine Forest, 49-7, last week for a win that was as impressive as it was lopsided.

"Boringly efficient was something that I was pleasantly pleased with," said Cardinal Gibbons head coach Steven Wright after practice Thursday night. "It was fun to see us come out and, you know, we talk about getting out a fast start and to see our guys get out there and do just that was something that any head coach loves to see, but especially in a playoff game against the quality opponent."