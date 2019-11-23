Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | 2nd round playoffs

Class 1A East=
Second Round=
Gates County 66, Pamlico County 43
Goldsboro Rosewood 49, Robersonville South Creek 6
North Edgecombe 46, Washington County 21
Northampton County 34, Pinetown Northside 21
Class 1A West=
Second Round=
Elkin 41, Andrews 13
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Albemarle 0
Class 1AA East=
Second Round=
Edenton Holmes 49, North Stanly 7
Manteo 45, Granville Central 12
North Rowan 26, Princeton 14
Tarboro 64, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Class 1AA West=
Second Round=
Mitchell County 28, Polk County 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42, Mount Airy 35, 2OT
Swain County 38, Bessemer City 12
Class 2A East=
Second Round=
Clinton 38, Wilson Beddingfield 22
Elizabeth City Northeastern 54, Southwest Onslow 28
SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Whiteville 28
West Craven 35, Red Springs 21
Class 2A West=
Second Round=
Brevard 48, Forest City Chase 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 18, Swannanoa Owen 7
Reidsville 49, Newton-Conover 13
West Stokes 26, Eastern Randolph 21
Class 2AA East=
Second Round=
Hertford County 41, North Davidson 20
Randleman 29, East Duplin 20
Salisbury 32, Washington 12
South Granville 20, Currituck County 13
Class 2AA West=
Second Round=
Lawndale Burns 52, Lenoir Hibriten 35
North Lincoln 42, Canton Pisgah 10
Shelby 49, Maiden 7
West Lincoln 29, Belmont South Point 21
Class 3A East=
Second Round=
Eastern Alamance 42, Jacksonville Northside 13
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Rocky Mount 21
Havelock 31, Western Alamance 24
Southern Nash 42, Northern Nash 27
Class 3A West=
Second Round=
Asheville Reynolds 40, Northeast Guilford 0
Charlotte Catholic 34, Gastonia Huss 20
Kings Mountain 38, Statesville 7
West Rowan 35, Shelby Crest 30
Class 3AA East=
Second Round=
Clayton Cleveland 35, Greenville Conley 14
Gray’s Creek 39, Southeast Guilford 35
Lee County 33, Southern Alamance 12
New Hanover County 21, West Brunswick 7
Class 3AA West=
Second Round=
Matthews Weddington 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Northwest Cabarrus 56, Northern Guilford 35
Watauga County 55, Kannapolis Brown 27
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 37, Greensboro Dudley 21
Class 4A East=
Second Round=
Hope Mills South View 23, Fayetteville Britt 15
New Bern 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Wake Forest Heritage 0
Class 4A West=
Second Round=
East Forsyth 49, Davie County 21
Greensboro Grimsley 22, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 17
Jamestown Ragsdale 30, Mooresville 14
Kernersville Glenn 12, Hickory Ridge 11
Class 4AA East=
Second Round=
Garner def. Holly Springs, forfeit
Raleigh Leesville Road 43, Hoke County 7
Wake Forest 26, Rolesville 14
Wilmington Hoggard 40, Friendship 23
Class 4AA West=
Second Round=
Charlotte Myers Park 48, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Richmond County 36, Cornelius Hough 27
West Forsyth 28, Pfafftown Reagan 12
Zebulon B. Vance 13, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7