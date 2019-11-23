Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | 2nd round playoffs

Blitz Scoreboard
Class 1A East=

Second Round=

Gates County 66, Pamlico County 43

Goldsboro Rosewood 49, Robersonville South Creek 6

North Edgecombe 46, Washington County 21

Northampton County 34, Pinetown Northside 21

Class 1A West=

Second Round=

Elkin 41, Andrews 13

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Albemarle 0

Class 1AA East=

Second Round=

Edenton Holmes 49, North Stanly 7

Manteo 45, Granville Central 12

North Rowan 26, Princeton 14

Tarboro 64, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Class 1AA West=

Second Round=

Mitchell County 28, Polk County 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42, Mount Airy 35, 2OT

Swain County 38, Bessemer City 12

Class 2A East=

Second Round=

Clinton 38, Wilson Beddingfield 22

Elizabeth City Northeastern 54, Southwest Onslow 28

SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Whiteville 28

West Craven 35, Red Springs 21

Class 2A West=

Second Round=

Brevard 48, Forest City Chase 21

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 18, Swannanoa Owen 7

Reidsville 49, Newton-Conover 13

West Stokes 26, Eastern Randolph 21

Class 2AA East=

Second Round=

Hertford County 41, North Davidson 20

Randleman 29, East Duplin 20

Salisbury 32, Washington 12

South Granville 20, Currituck County 13

Class 2AA West=

Second Round=

Lawndale Burns 52, Lenoir Hibriten 35

North Lincoln 42, Canton Pisgah 10

Shelby 49, Maiden 7

West Lincoln 29, Belmont South Point 21

Class 3A East=

Second Round=

Eastern Alamance 42, Jacksonville Northside 13

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Rocky Mount 21

Havelock 31, Western Alamance 24

Southern Nash 42, Northern Nash 27

Class 3A West=

Second Round=

Asheville Reynolds 40, Northeast Guilford 0

Charlotte Catholic 34, Gastonia Huss 20

Kings Mountain 38, Statesville 7

West Rowan 35, Shelby Crest 30

Class 3AA East=

Second Round=

Clayton Cleveland 35, Greenville Conley 14

Gray’s Creek 39, Southeast Guilford 35

Lee County 33, Southern Alamance 12

New Hanover County 21, West Brunswick 7

Class 3AA West=

Second Round=

Matthews Weddington 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Northwest Cabarrus 56, Northern Guilford 35

Watauga County 55, Kannapolis Brown 27

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 37, Greensboro Dudley 21

Class 4A East=

Second Round=

Hope Mills South View 23, Fayetteville Britt 15

New Bern 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Wake Forest Heritage 0

Class 4A West=

Second Round=

East Forsyth 49, Davie County 21

Greensboro Grimsley 22, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 17

Jamestown Ragsdale 30, Mooresville 14

Kernersville Glenn 12, Hickory Ridge 11

Class 4AA East=

Second Round=

Garner def. Holly Springs, forfeit

Raleigh Leesville Road 43, Hoke County 7

Wake Forest 26, Rolesville 14

Wilmington Hoggard 40, Friendship 23

Class 4AA West=

Second Round=

Charlotte Myers Park 48, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7

Richmond County 36, Cornelius Hough 27

West Forsyth 28, Pfafftown Reagan 12

Zebulon B. Vance 13, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

