RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Football teams at high schools across North Carolina entered the second round of playoffs Friday night.
Class 1A East
Second Round
Chocowinity Southside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 36, North Edgecombe 8
North Moore 30, Gates County 8
Northampton County 69, Warren County 6
Pender County 54, West Columbus 6
Perquimans 38, Riverside Martin 26
Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 7
Class 1A West
Second Round
Boonville Starmount 27, Andrews 20, OT
Eastern Randolph 55, Valdese Draughn 20
Mitchell County 49, Swain County 14
Mount Airy 48, East Wilkes 0
Murphy 22, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 10
North Rowan 34, Mooresboro Jefferson 28, OT
Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 18
Thomasville 34, South Stokes 0
Class 2A East
Second Round
East Duplin 39, Clinton 22
Nash Central 13, South Granville 6
Princeton 41, Kinston 31
St. Pauls 44, Roanoke Rapids 36, OT
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, West Craven 21
Washington 48, Burlington Cummings 40
Whiteville 56, Warsaw Kenan 0
Class 2A West
Second Round
East Gaston 41, Marshville Forest Hills 21
East Surry 37, East Bend Forbush 20
Hendersonville 38, Lawndale Burns 13
Maiden 47, West Lincoln 0
Monroe 60, Concord Robinson 29
Reidsville 56, Forest City Chase 24
Salisbury 49, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
Shelby 42, Polk County 20
Class 3A East
Second Round
Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Burlington Williams 28, OT
Fayetteville Westover 40, North Brunswick 21
Greenville Rose 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Jacksonville 21, Wilson Hunt 20
Lee County 42, Southern Nash 24
Northern Nash 39, Smithfield-Selma 21
Scotland 41, West Carteret 21
Class 3A West
Second Round
Belmont South Point 27, Canton Pisgah 24
Gastonia Forestview 20, Monroe Parkwood 17
Greensboro Dudley 53, Thomasville Ledford 10
Kings Mountain 27, West Charlotte 17
Lenoir Hibriten 27, Concord 14
North Davidson 31, Hickory 28
Shelby Crest 28, West Rowan 15
Statesville 42, East Lincoln 3
Class 4A East
Second Round
Cary Panther Creek 14, Wake Forest 13
Clayton Cleveland 62, Wilmington Laney 20
Knightdale 26, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Wake Forest Heritage 24
Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Richmond County 14
Raleigh Millbrook 14, Durham Hillside 8
Rolesville 69, New Bern 49
Wilmington Hoggard 6, Hope Mills South View 0
Class 4A West
Second Round
Chambers 42, Hickory Ridge 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 13, Asheville 12
Cornelius Hough 42, South Mecklenburg 7
East Forsyth 17, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Greensboro Grimsley 27
Matthews Weddington 41, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 31
Robert B. Glenn 54, Charlotte Myers Park 53
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Lake Norman 14
NCISAA Division I 8-Man
Championship
Cary Christian 72, John Paul II Catholic 48
NCISAA Division I 11-Man
Semifinal
Charlotte Providence Day 21, Charlotte Christian 17
Rapun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. 38, Charlotte Latin 16
NCISAA Division II 11-Man
Semifinal
Concord Cannon 36, Metrolina Christian Academy 29
Harrells Christian 40, Charlotte Country Day 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/