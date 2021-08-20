RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores from around the state of North Carolina on the first week back for the fall season.
Alexander Central 21, Hickory 7
Andrews 36, Hickory Hawks 11
Asheboro 20, Randleman 7
Belmont South Point 46, Lincolnton 7
Cardinal Gibbons 9, Chambers High 21 just before halftime. 2-hour weather delay. Restarted at 11:20 p.m. (Includes video highlights)
Carolina Forest, S.C. 70, West Brunswick 41
Catawba Bandys 43, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Central Davidson 55, Lexington 12
Charlotte Harding 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Providence 21, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 7
Cherryville 34, Avery County 22
Cleveland 52, Cary 0 (Includes video highlights)
Claremont Bunker Hill 29, Belmont Cramer 18
Clinton 41, Goldsboro 6
Concord Cox Mill 31, Huntersville Hopewell 19
Durham Jordan 27, West Johnston 24
East Bend Forbush 42, North Forsyth 8
East Burke 14, Morganton Patton 6
East Carteret 59, Swansboro 42
East Forsyth 48, Northwest Guilford 7
East Gaston 52, North Gaston 0
East Henderson 47, Rosman 8
Eastern Randolph 34, Eastern Alamance 6
Enka 34, Hayesville 21
Farmville Central 41, North Johnston 6
Fayetteville Pine Forest 8, Fayetteville Britt 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Fayetteville Smith 8 (Includes video highlights)
Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Fayetteville Smith 8
Fayetteville Westover 27, Southern Lee 3
Forest City Chase 54, West Henderson 21
Franklin 35, Murphy 15
Greensboro Dudley 18, Greensboro Page 7
Greensboro Grimsley 56, Clayton 0
Greensboro Smith 32, High Point Andrews 0
Hendersonville 79, North Henderson 35
Hickory Ridge 68, Gastonia Huss 13
Hoke County 40, Gray’s Creek 0
Hope Mills South View 43, Spring Lake Overhills 0 (Includes video highlights)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 37, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Jacksonville 42, Southwest Onslow 7
Jacksonville White Oak 38, Fairmont 14
Kannapolis Brown 28, North Mecklenburg 20
Kinston 43, South Central Pitt 29
Lake Norman 37, West Iredell 0
Lawndale Burns 8, Gastonia Forestview 6
Maiden 56, Newton Foard 0
Marshville Forest Hills 22, Monroe Piedmont 8
Matthews Weddington 14, Charlotte Christian 7
McDowell County 20, R-S Central 14
Metrolina Christian Academy 73, Monroe Union Academy 0
Mitchell County 47, Asheville Erwin 7
Mount Airy 43, North Surry 0
Mount Pleasant 24, Central Cabarrus 0
Nash Central 42, Southeast Halifax 6
North Moore 26, Winston-Salem Carver 14
North Stokes 20, South Davidson 0
Northern Nash 53, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Oak Grove 26, Southwest Guilford 14
Oxford Webb 26, Person 22
Perquimans 50, Manteo 6
Pfafftown Reagan 41, North Davidson 19
Polk County 28, Newton-Conover 7
Princeton 42, Smithfield-Selma 20
Providence Grove 42, East Davidson 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 18, Raleigh Wakefield 8 (Includes video highlights)
Red Springs 22, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Reidsville 35, Western Alamance 14
Richmond County 56, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41
Roanoke Rapids 40, Northampton County 14
Robbinsville 45, Asheville 23
Rockingham County 22, Mayodan McMichael 15
Shelby 37, Kings Mountain 14
South Brunswick 15, Richlands 0
South Caldwell 18, West Caldwell 7
Southeast Raleigh 14, Enloe 14 (game called in 4th quarter due to storms) (Includes video highlights)
South Garner 39, Wilmington Ashley 16
South Granville 20, Orange 2
South Iredell 51, North Iredell 7
South Johnston 41, Western Harnett 6
South Lenoir 46, Jones County 0
South Rowan 14, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Southern Alamance 35, Eden Morehead 0
Statesville 41, China Grove Carson 30
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Cherokee 13
Thomasville 50, Albemarle 0
Thomasville Ledford 20, North Stanly 14
Topsail 47, Rocky Point Trask 0
Trinity 28, Charlotte Country Day 10
Trinity Wheatmore 34, West Davidson 13
Vance County 34, Warren County 26
Wake Forest Heritage 36, Holly Springs 18 (Includes video highlights)
Washington 62, Pamlico County 20
Watauga County 33, Asheville Roberson 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 47, Monroe Parkwood 30
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 37, Monroe 6
Waynesville Tuscola 33, Madison County 8
West Cabarrus 27, Northwest Cabarrus 0
West Forsyth 37, Asheville Reynolds 7
West Lincoln 14, North Lincoln 7
West Stanly 45, South Stanly 6
West Stokes 49, South Stokes 6
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Jacksonville Northside 0
Wilmington Laney 34, Greenville Conley 24
Wilson Fike 40, Wilson Beddingfield 0
Wilson Hunt 34, Greenville Rose 26
Winston-Salem Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Chambers High, 21-9 just before halftime. 2-hour weather delay. Restarted at 11:20 p.m. (Includes video highlights)
Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Currituck County vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, Va., ppd. to Aug 21st.
Durham Jordan vs. Erwin Triton, ccd.
Durham Riverside vs. Cape Fear, ppd. to Aug 21st.
East Rowan vs. North Rowan, ccd.
Eden Morehead vs. Western Guilford, ccd.
James Island, S.C. vs. West Mecklenburg, ccd.
Newton Grove Hobbton vs. Newton Grove Midway, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Northern Durham vs. Scotland, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Pittsboro Northwood vs. Lee County, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Pungo Christian vs. Brunswick Academy, Va., ppd.
Rolesville vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Southern Alamance vs. Graham, ccd.
Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Sep 10th.
St. Pauls vs. Pembroke Swett, ppd.
West Rowan vs. Salisbury, ccd.
Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/