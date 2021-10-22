Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 10

Albemarle 46, Monroe Union Academy 20
Apex Middle Creek 48, Friendship 13
Arden Christ School 34, Charlotte Christian 31
Asheville 48, North Buncombe 6
Asheville Erwin 25, McDowell County 14
Asheville Reynolds 56, Asheville Roberson 0
Belmont Cramer 49, North Gaston 14
Belmont South Point 17, Gastonia Forestview 14, 2OT
Boonville Starmount 35, Alleghany County 22
Burlington Cummings def. East Chapel Hill, forfeit
Burlington Williams 43, Orange 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 49, Madison County 14
Cameron Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 6
Canton Pisgah 28, East Henderson 14
Carolina Pride 34, Sandhill Titans 8
Cary Panther Creek 42, Cary 35
Catawba Bandys 37, West Caldwell 26
Chapel Hill 31, Durham Riverside 30
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13, Charlotte Olympic 12
Charlotte Catholic 42, East Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 40, West Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Providence Day 25, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 14
China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 20
Chocowinity Southside 34, East Carteret 0
Claremont Bunker Hill 27, Newton-Conover 13
Clayton Cleveland 50, Garner 21
Clinton 49, West Bladen 16
Concord 21, West Rowan 13
Concord Robinson 54, South Stanly 7
Cornelius Hough 52, West Cabarrus 3
Covenant Day School 28, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 7
Davidson Community School 45, Christ the King High School 8
Davie County 55, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
East Bend Forbush 35, North Wilkes 6
East Bladen 49, Newton Grove Midway 35
East Davidson 28, Thomasville 21, OT
East Duplin 24, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
East Forsyth 44, Robert B. Glenn 38, 3OT
East Lincoln 42, North Iredell 0
East Rowan 36, South Rowan 22
Eastern Alamance 37, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Eastern Guilford 49, Greensboro Smith 30
Eastern Randolph 60, Trinity Wheatmore 0
Edenton Holmes 63, Camden County 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Currituck County 30
Enka 22, North Henderson 19
Erwin Triton 21, Spring Lake Overhills 20
Fayetteville Britt 37, Gray’s Creek 23
Fayetteville Byrd 6, Pembroke Swett 3
Fayetteville Pine Forest 54, Harnett Central 7
Fayetteville Sanford 51, Fayetteville Smith 18
Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Lumberton 7
Fayetteville Westover 54, Western Harnett 10
Forest City Chase 52, Morganton Patton 8
Franklinton 37, Rocky Mount 7
Fuquay-Varina 36, South Garner 7
Gaston KIPP Pride 44, Weldon 12
Goldsboro 42, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 49, North Duplin 21
Granville Central 26, Carrboro 0
Green Level 44, Morrisville Green Hope 21
Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22
Greensboro Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6
Greensboro Grimsley 52, Greensboro Page 22
Halifax Academy 42, Lasker Northeast 32
Havelock 42, Jacksonville Northside 7
Hendersonville 59, Brevard 20
Hertford County 54, Manteo 6
Hickory 64, Newton Foard 14
Hickory Ridge 28, Concord Cox Mill 17
High Point Central 16, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Holly Springs 63, Apex 50
Hope Mills South View 10, Cape Fear 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 56, Monroe Piedmont 0
Jacksonville 42, South Central Pitt 16
Jacksonville White Oak 47, Richlands 0
Kernersville McGuinness 38, Winston-Salem Prep 24
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Pasquotank County 6
Kings Mountain 51, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Lake Norman 25, South Iredell 14
Lawndale Burns 47, Cherryville 0
Lee County 38, Scotland 31
Lenoir Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 19
Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12
Maiden 27, Lincolnton 7
Marshville Forest Hills 31, Trinity Christian 8
Matthews Weddington 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
Mitchell County 42, Rosman 0
Monroe 48, West Stanly 0
Monroe Parkwood 26, Anson County 20
Mooresville 14, Kannapolis Brown 6
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 32, Lake Norman Charter 15
Mount Airy 49, Elkin 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 39, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Murphy 28, Swain County 21
New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0
New Hanover County 35, West Brunswick 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 43, John Paul II Catholic 37
North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 10
North Davidson 52, Central Davidson 28
North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14
North Lenoir 36, South Lenoir 14
North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0
North Mecklenburg 23, Huntersville Hopewell 6
North Moore 49, Graham 20
North Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 18
North Surry 28, Surry Central 14
Northampton County 58, Warren County 22
Northern Guilford 51, Western Guilford 0
Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28
Oak Grove 44, Montgomery Central 0
Pamlico County 38, Jones County 12
Pender County 54, West Columbus 13
Perquimans 48, Gates County 28
Pfafftown Reagan 47, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24
Pinetown Northside 51, Lejeune 0
Providence Grove 40, Southwestern Randolph 34
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Raleigh Athens Drive 14
Raleigh Millbrook 37, Knightdale 26
Raleigh Sanderson 17, Raleigh Leesville Road 14
Reidsville 43, Mayodan McMichael 7
Riverside Martin 44, Robersonville South Creek 12
Roanoke Rapids 27, Bunn 21
Robbinsville 24, Andrews 14
Shelby 62, East Gaston 28
Shelby Crest 57, Gastonia Huss 6
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 54, Bartlett Yancey 0
Smithfield-Selma 35, Pikeville Aycock 14
South Caldwell 30, Ashe County 6
South Granville 50, Oxford Webb 21
South Johnston 34, East Wake 32, OT
South Mecklenburg 3, Charlotte Myers Park 0
Southeast Guilford 17, Northwest Guilford 15
Southeast Halifax 62, Northwest Halifax 6
Southern Alamance 33, Durham Jordan 26
Southern Durham 48, Vance County 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 38, Hoke County 10
Southlake Christian 21, High Point Christian Academy 20
Southwest Guilford 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 16
St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 18
Statesville 57, Hickory St. Stephens 14
Swannanoa Owen 32, Avery County 26
Sylva Smoky Mountain 35, Waynesville Tuscola 14
Thomasville Ledford 42, Asheboro 7
Wake Forest 34, Rolesville 27
Wake Forest Heritage 37, Raleigh Wakefield 18
Walkertown 51, Eden Morehead 13
Warsaw Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0
Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 21
Watauga County 41, Morganton Freedom 0
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Sun Valley 23
West Carteret 48, Swansboro 7
West Craven 33, North Pitt 8
West Davidson 20, South Davidson 12
West Forsyth 46, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7
West Henderson 40, Franklin 34, OT
West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14
Whiteville 70, Rocky Point Trask 0
Wilmington Ashley 30, Topsail 8
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Wilmington Laney 21
Wilson Fike 42, Southern Wayne 7
Wilson Hunt 21, West Johnston 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Rutherford vs. Polk County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.