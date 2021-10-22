Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 10

Blitz Scoreboard
Posted: / Updated:

Albemarle 46, Monroe Union Academy 20

Apex Middle Creek 48, Friendship 13

Arden Christ School 34, Charlotte Christian 31

Asheville 48, North Buncombe 6

Asheville Erwin 25, McDowell County 14

Asheville Reynolds 56, Asheville Roberson 0

Belmont Cramer 49, North Gaston 14

Belmont South Point 17, Gastonia Forestview 14, 2OT

Boonville Starmount 35, Alleghany County 22

Burlington Cummings def. East Chapel Hill, forfeit

Burlington Williams 43, Orange 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 49, Madison County 14

Cameron Union Pines 24, Southern Lee 6

Canton Pisgah 28, East Henderson 14

Carolina Pride 34, Sandhill Titans 8

Cary Panther Creek 42, Cary 35

Catawba Bandys 37, West Caldwell 26

Chapel Hill 31, Durham Riverside 30

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13, Charlotte Olympic 12

Charlotte Catholic 42, East Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 40, West Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Providence Day 25, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 14

China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 20

Chocowinity Southside 34, East Carteret 0

Claremont Bunker Hill 27, Newton-Conover 13

Clayton Cleveland 50, Garner 21

Clinton 49, West Bladen 16

Concord 21, West Rowan 13

Concord Robinson 54, South Stanly 7

Cornelius Hough 52, West Cabarrus 3

Covenant Day School 28, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Davidson Community School 45, Christ the King High School 8

Davie County 55, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

East Bend Forbush 35, North Wilkes 6

East Bladen 49, Newton Grove Midway 35

East Davidson 28, Thomasville 21, OT

East Duplin 24, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

East Forsyth 44, Robert B. Glenn 38, 3OT

East Lincoln 42, North Iredell 0

East Rowan 36, South Rowan 22

Eastern Alamance 37, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Eastern Guilford 49, Greensboro Smith 30

Eastern Randolph 60, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Edenton Holmes 63, Camden County 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Currituck County 30

Enka 22, North Henderson 19

Erwin Triton 21, Spring Lake Overhills 20

Fayetteville Britt 37, Gray’s Creek 23

Fayetteville Byrd 6, Pembroke Swett 3

Fayetteville Pine Forest 54, Harnett Central 7

Fayetteville Sanford 51, Fayetteville Smith 18

Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Westover 54, Western Harnett 10

Forest City Chase 52, Morganton Patton 8

Franklinton 37, Rocky Mount 7

Fuquay-Varina 36, South Garner 7

Gaston KIPP Pride 44, Weldon 12

Goldsboro 42, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 49, North Duplin 21

Granville Central 26, Carrboro 0

Green Level 44, Morrisville Green Hope 21

Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22

Greensboro Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6

Greensboro Grimsley 52, Greensboro Page 22

Halifax Academy 42, Lasker Northeast 32

Havelock 42, Jacksonville Northside 7

Hendersonville 59, Brevard 20

Hertford County 54, Manteo 6

Hickory 64, Newton Foard 14

Hickory Ridge 28, Concord Cox Mill 17

High Point Central 16, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Holly Springs 63, Apex 50

Hope Mills South View 10, Cape Fear 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 56, Monroe Piedmont 0

Jacksonville 42, South Central Pitt 16

Jacksonville White Oak 47, Richlands 0

Kernersville McGuinness 38, Winston-Salem Prep 24

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Pasquotank County 6

Kings Mountain 51, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Lake Norman 25, South Iredell 14

Lawndale Burns 47, Cherryville 0

Lee County 38, Scotland 31

Lenoir Hibriten 21, Alexander Central 19

Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12

Maiden 27, Lincolnton 7

Marshville Forest Hills 31, Trinity Christian 8

Matthews Weddington 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

Mitchell County 42, Rosman 0

Monroe 48, West Stanly 0

Monroe Parkwood 26, Anson County 20

Mooresville 14, Kannapolis Brown 6

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 32, Lake Norman Charter 15

Mount Airy 49, Elkin 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 39, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Murphy 28, Swain County 21

New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0

New Hanover County 35, West Brunswick 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 43, John Paul II Catholic 37

North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 10

North Davidson 52, Central Davidson 28

North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14

North Lenoir 36, South Lenoir 14

North Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0

North Mecklenburg 23, Huntersville Hopewell 6

North Moore 49, Graham 20

North Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 18

North Surry 28, Surry Central 14

Northampton County 58, Warren County 22

Northern Guilford 51, Western Guilford 0

Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28

Oak Grove 44, Montgomery Central 0

Pamlico County 38, Jones County 12

Pender County 54, West Columbus 13

Perquimans 48, Gates County 28

Pfafftown Reagan 47, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24

Pinetown Northside 51, Lejeune 0

Providence Grove 40, Southwestern Randolph 34

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Raleigh Athens Drive 14

Raleigh Millbrook 37, Knightdale 26

Raleigh Sanderson 17, Raleigh Leesville Road 14

Reidsville 43, Mayodan McMichael 7

Riverside Martin 44, Robersonville South Creek 12

Roanoke Rapids 27, Bunn 21

Robbinsville 24, Andrews 14

Shelby 62, East Gaston 28

Shelby Crest 57, Gastonia Huss 6

Siler City Jordan-Matthews 54, Bartlett Yancey 0

Smithfield-Selma 35, Pikeville Aycock 14

South Caldwell 30, Ashe County 6

South Granville 50, Oxford Webb 21

South Johnston 34, East Wake 32, OT

South Mecklenburg 3, Charlotte Myers Park 0

Southeast Guilford 17, Northwest Guilford 15

Southeast Halifax 62, Northwest Halifax 6

Southern Alamance 33, Durham Jordan 26

Southern Durham 48, Vance County 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 38, Hoke County 10

Southlake Christian 21, High Point Christian Academy 20

Southwest Guilford 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 16

St. Pauls 28, Fairmont 18

Statesville 57, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Swannanoa Owen 32, Avery County 26

Sylva Smoky Mountain 35, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Thomasville Ledford 42, Asheboro 7

Wake Forest 34, Rolesville 27

Wake Forest Heritage 37, Raleigh Wakefield 18

Walkertown 51, Eden Morehead 13

Warsaw Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0

Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 21

Watauga County 41, Morganton Freedom 0

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Sun Valley 23

West Carteret 48, Swansboro 7

West Craven 33, North Pitt 8

West Davidson 20, South Davidson 12

West Forsyth 46, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7

West Henderson 40, Franklin 34, OT

West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14

Whiteville 70, Rocky Point Trask 0

Wilmington Ashley 30, Topsail 8

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Wilmington Laney 21

Wilson Fike 42, Southern Wayne 7

Wilson Hunt 21, West Johnston 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Rutherford vs. Polk County, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

