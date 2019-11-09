Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 12

Alexander Central 41, South Caldwell 12
Andrews 21, Rosman 0
Anson County 28, Marshville Forest Hills 7
Apex 50, South Garner 20
Ashe County 52, Boonville Starmount 14
Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 7
Asheville Reynolds 37, Asheville Roberson 7
Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 14
Bear Grass 50, Columbia 12
Bessemer City 40, Cherryville 14
Bunn 22, Roanoke Rapids 8
Burlington Cummings 42, Graham 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Polk County 21
Canton Pisgah 12, Brevard 7
Central Cabarrus 44, Concord Robinson 7
Central Davidson 42, West Davidson 22
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 48, Charlotte Providence 6
Charlotte Catholic 14, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Charlotte Harding 35, Charlotte Berry Tech 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Mooresville 7
Charlotte Myers Park 56, Charlotte Independence 20
Chatham Central 38, North Moore 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 34, West Caldwell 13
Clayton 43, West Johnston 7
Clayton Cleveland 62, South Johnston 7
Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 3
Concord Cox Mill 41, Northwest Cabarrus 34
Cornelius Hough 42, Zebulon B. Vance 28
Croatan 49, East Carteret 0
Currituck County 41, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Davie County 49, Pfafftown Reagan 42
Durham Jordan 24, Morrisville Green Hope 3
Durham Riverside 14, Cary Panther Creek 7
East Bladen 42, West Bladen 6
East Duplin 26, Goldsboro 24
East Forsyth 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 17
East Rowan 49, North Iredell 0
East Rutherford 76, East Gaston 27
East Surry 42, Mount Airy 10
East Wake 52, Smithfield-Selma 0
East Wilkes 39, Wilkes Central 33
Eastern Alamance 54, Mayodan McMichael 0, OT
Eastern Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 21
Eastern Randolph 61, Trinity 0
Eden Morehead 35, Rockingham County 7
Edenton Holmes 49, Perquimans 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Pasquotank County 0
Elkin 19, Alleghany County 13
Fayetteville Byrd 6, Fairmont 0
Fayetteville Sanford 47, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Fayetteville Seventy-First 27, Fayetteville Britt 14
Fayetteville Smith 43, Cape Fear 0
Forest City Chase 42, R-S Central 21
Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex Middle Creek 26
Garner 28, Friendship 10
Gaston KIPP Pride 50, Northwest Halifax 14
Gastonia Forestview 41, Belmont Cramer 21
Gastonia Huss 19, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Gates County 44, Camden County 12
Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Princeton 35, OT
Gray’s Creek 69, Fayetteville Westover 20
Greensboro Dudley 69, Western Guilford 20
Greensboro Grimsley 32, Greensboro Page 17
Greenville Conley 41, South Central Pitt 6
Greenville Rose 45, Southern Wayne 8
Harnett Central 28, Erwin Triton 14
Harnett Central 28, Erwin Triton 14
Havelock 40, Jacksonville 14
Hertford County 56, Bertie County 0
Hickory 37, Hickory St. Stephens 34
Hickory Ridge 51, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48
Hoke County 26, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10
Holly Springs 20, Durham Hillside 12
Hope Mills South View 52, Spring Lake Overhills 8
Huntersville Hopewell 14, West Charlotte 10
Jamestown Ragsdale 24, High Point Central 6
Kannapolis Brown 59, Concord 21
Knightdale 31, Raleigh Wakefield 28
Lake Norman 42, North Mecklenburg 7
Lawndale Burns 63, North Gaston 0
Lee County 44, Southern Lee 0
Lenoir Hibriten 52, Morganton Patton 0
Maiden 49, Lincolnton 16
Manteo 19, Washington County 7
Matthews Butler 49, East Mecklenburg 16
Matthews Weddington 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Mint Hill Rocky River 58, Charlotte Garinger 16
Mitchell County 51, Avery County 6
Monroe Parkwood 17, Monroe 14
Monroe Sun Valley 14, Monroe Piedmont 7
Montgomery Central 34, Albemarle 27
Mooresboro Jefferson 56, Monroe Union Academy 0
Morganton Freedom 50, McDowell County 24
Mount Pleasant 18, West Stanly 17
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
New Hanover County 30, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 36, North Duplin 34
Newton-Conover 42, East Lincoln 21
North Forsyth 14, Surry Central 10
North Henderson 28, Enka 27
North Johnston 27, Nash Central 26, OT
North Lenoir 62, South Lenoir 20
North Lincoln 50, Catawba Bandys 13
North Pitt 64, Farmville Central 12
North Rowan 47, South Davidson 0
North Stanly 43, South Stanly 13
North Surry 35, Winston-Salem Carver 0
North Wilkes 49, West Wilkes 16
Northampton County 44, Weldon 24
Northeast Guilford 48, Person 7
Northern Durham 56, Pittsboro Northwood 14
Northwest Guilford 35, Asheboro 28
Oak Grove 51, East Davidson 13
Orange 30, Chapel Hill 6
Pembroke Swett 24, Lumberton 21
Pender County 47, Lejeune 7
Pikeville Aycock 60, Eastern Wayne 48
Pinetown Northside 47, Chocowinity Southside 19
Providence Grove 47, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 52, Raleigh Enloe 10
Raleigh Millbrook 20, Raleigh Broughton 13, OT
Raleigh Sanderson 37, Southeast Raleigh 0
Reidsville 56, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richmond County 48, Scotland 13
Robbinsville 17, Murphy 14
Robersonville South Creek def. Jones County, forfeit
Rocky Mount 37, Northern Nash 15
Rocky Mount Prep 30, Southeast Halifax 15
Rolesville 49, Wendell Corinth Holders 19
Salisbury 55, South Rowan 7
Shelby 49, Belmont South Point 21
Shelby Crest 40, Kings Mountain 34
South Granville 23, Granville Central 20
South Iredell 51, China Grove Carson 21
SouthWest Edgecombe 60, Wilson Beddingfield 22
Southeast Guilford 31, Southwestern Randolph 14
Southern Alamance 28, Burlington Williams 0
Southern Nash 49, Franklinton 20
Southwest Onslow 25, Richlands 20
St. Pauls 24, Red Springs 7
Statesville 27, West Rowan 24, OT
Swain County 49, Hayesville 28
Swannanoa Owen 62, Madison County 8
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, Franklin 6
Tarboro 57, Riverside Martin 14
Thomasville 52, Lexington 8
Thomasville Ledford 21, North Davidson 10
Topsail 14, North Brunswick 6
Valdese Draughn 38, East Burke 7
Vance County 65, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6
Wake Forest 52, Wake Forest Heritage 26
Walkertown 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Warsaw Kenan 19
Washington 28, Greene Central 8
West Brunswick 28, South Brunswick 0
West Carteret 21, Swansboro 9
West Columbus 26, East Columbus 20
West Craven 14, New Bern 13, 2OT
West Forsyth 34, Kernersville Glenn 7
West Henderson 35, Asheville 20
West Iredell 29, Newton Foard 14
West Lincoln 56, Lake Norman Charter 12
West Mecklenburg 42, South Mecklenburg 20
West Stokes 42, East Bend Forbush 13
Western Alamance 34, Northern Guilford 31
Whiteville 49, South Columbus 0
Wilmington Laney 14, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilson Fike 38, Wilson Hunt 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 26, Southwest Guilford 6
Winston-Salem Parkland 44, Greensboro Smith 24
Division I=
Final=
Charlotte Christian 38, Arden Christ School 21
Division II=
Semifinals=
Charlotte Providence Day 61, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 42, High Point Christian Academy 10
Division III=
Finals=
Trinity Christian 64, Southlake Christian 16