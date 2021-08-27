Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 2 | Aug. 27

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores across the state of North Carolina on Week 2 of the season on Aug. 27.

Alleghany County 10, Grayson County, Va. 7

Apex Middle Creek 22, Garner 0

Asheville Roberson 42, Waynesville Tuscola 36

Athens Academy, Ga. 33, Charlotte Country Day 9

Ayden-Grifton 34, East Carteret 20

Belmont Cramer 38, Bessemer City 6

Belmont South Point 35, East Gaston 7

Boonville Starmount 21, Davidson Community School 10

Brevard 16, Robbinsville 15

Burlington Williams 13, Eden Morehead 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Asheville Erwin 21

Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Smith 0

Cary 40, Greenville Conley 7

Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0

Catawba Bandys 49, Newton Foard 6

Central Davidson 62, Randleman 33

Central, S.C. 8, Carolina Pride 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28

Charlotte Catholic 34, Hickory Ridge 19

Charlotte Myers Park 35, Clover Garden 13

Cherokee 39, Avery County 21

Claremont Bunker Hill 42, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Clayton Cleveland 55, Greenville Rose 14

Concord Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9

Concord Robinson 28, Central Cabarrus 17

Cornelius Hough 48, Mooresville 9

Davie County 56, West Rowan 30

East Bend Forbush 56, Trinity 6

East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27

East Forsyth 55, Rolesville 26

East Wake 28, Harnett Central 2

Eastern Randolph 49, Asheboro 7

Eastern Wayne 47, Pikeville Aycock 20

Elizabeth City Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Fayetteville Britt 12

Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Forest City Chase 56, Swannanoa Owen 6

Franklin 44, Hayesville 14

Fuquay-Varina 30, Apex 17

Gates County 28, Pasquotank County 12

Goldsboro 44, Fayetteville Byrd 20

Gray’s Creek 13, Cameron Union Pines 12

Greensboro Dudley 28, Southeast Guilford 9

Greensboro Grimsley 21, Pfafftown Reagan 19

Halifax County, Va. 42, Person 8

Harrells Christian 52, High Point Christian Academy 42

Hendersonville 58, West Henderson 0

Hickory Grove Christian 49, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

High Point Central 14, High Point Andrews 0

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 56, East Chapel Hill 6

Hoke County 44, Lumberton 0

Holly Springs 31, Durham Jordan 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10

Jacksonville 48, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Kannapolis Brown 41, Monroe Sun Valley 13

Kenston Forest, Va. 51, Lawrence Academy 14

Kings Mountain 14, Asheville 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass 6

Kinston 27, Greene Central 0

Lake Norman 15, Mitchell County 12

Lake Norman Charter 16, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Lawndale Burns 21, Shelby Crest 20

Maiden 47, Watauga County 0

Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Providence Day 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 49, North Wake Christian 0

Monroe 43, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 23, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8

Morganton Freedom 13, East Burke 12

Morrisville Green Hope 27, Southern Lee 10

Mount Pleasant 10, Marshville Forest Hills 7

New Bern 61, Raleigh Broughton 7

New Hanover County 34, Jacksonville Northside 7

North Henderson 56, Rosman 13

North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19

North Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 18

North Moore 34, North Stokes 6

North Pitt 35, Manteo 8

North Rowan 36, South Rowan 28, OT

North Stanly 28, East Rowan 6

Orange 31, Chapel Hill 27

Pinetown Northside 49, North Duplin 6

Princeton 36, East Duplin 30

Providence Grove 42, Southern Guilford 26

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 63, Green Level 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 45, Cary Panther Creek 0

Raleigh Wakefield 24, Friendship 16

Reidsville 42, Greensboro Page 13

Robert B. Glenn 41, Lee County 13

Rocky Mount Academy 22, Wayne Christian 16

Salisbury 44, Polk County 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0

Shelby 15, Asheville Reynolds 12

Smithfield-Selma 42, Nash Central 13

South Brunswick 33, Newton Grove Midway 0

South Johnston 33, Erwin Triton 20

South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31

South Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Providence 7

SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21

Southern Pines Pinecrest 48, Anson County 0

Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6

Statesville 27, South Iredell 14

Swain County 21, Sylva Smoky Mountain 9

Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18

Thomasville 34, Montgomery Central 8

Thomasville Ledford 40, Walkertown 6

Wake Forest 47, Clayton 0

Wake Forest Heritage 34, South Granville 0

Warren County 34, Oxford Webb 26

Washington 48, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Charlotte Independence 6

West Johnston 29, Western Harnett 7

West Lincoln 27, Cherryville 7

West Stanly 34, Albemarle 14

West Stokes 21, North Surry 20

Wilmington Hoggard 24, Scotland 7

Wilson Hunt 49, Wilson Beddingfield 0

Winston-Salem Carver 22, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Eastern Guilford vs. Burlington Williams, ccd.

Eden Morehead vs. Rockingham County, ccd.

Enka vs. Canton Pisgah, ppd. to Aug 27th.

Fayetteville Westover vs. St. Pauls, ccd.

Pembroke Swett vs. Fairmont, ccd.

Raleigh Sanderson vs. Harnett Central, ccd.

Red Springs vs. Marshville Forest Hills, ccd.

Salemburg Lakewood vs. Jones County, ccd.

South Davidson vs. Chatham Central, ccd.

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance, ppd.

Thomasville Ledford vs. West Davidson, ccd.

Walkertown vs. Lexington, ccd.

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Clinton, ccd.

Western Alamance vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.

