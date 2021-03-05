PREP FOOTBALL
Andrews 36, Swain County 14
Apex Middle Creek 40, Apex 0
Asheville 13, Waynesville Tuscola 12
Asheville Reynolds 49, Asheville Erwin 29
Belmont South Point 44, East Gaston 6
Bessemer City 18, Monroe Union Academy 6
Boonville Starmount 14, Alleghany County 7
Brevard 19, North Iredell 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 40, Hendersonville 27
Canton Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21
Cape Fear 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Central Davidson 66, Lexington 7
Charlotte Olympic 28, South Mecklenburg 3
Charlotte Providence 27, Charlotte Berry Tech 7
Claremont Bunker Hill 32, Newton Foard 7
Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12
Clayton Cleveland 62, Wendell Corinth Holders 15
Clinton 42, Jacksonville Northside 21
Concord 41, Monroe Central 7
Concord Robinson 45, Northwest Cabarrus 7
Cornelius Hough 37, Mooresville 6
Croatan 24, Southwest Onslow 21
Davie County 35, West Rowan 7
East Bend Forbush 41, Surry Central 7
East Bladen 35, South Columbus 21
East Burke 43, West Iredell 6
Fairmont 34, West Bladen 30
Fayetteville Westover 33, Fayetteville Smith 32, OT
Franklinton 27, Bunn 0
Fuquay-Varina 17, Raleigh Wakefield 12
Goldsboro 21, Anson County 7
Goldsboro Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24
Granville Central 32, Oxford Webb 12
Gray’s Creek 34, Fayetteville Sanford 32
Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 13
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southeast Guilford 20
Greensboro Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7
Greenville Rose 40, Wilson Fike 20
Havelock 56, Wallace-Rose Hill 7
High Point Central 10, High Point Andrews 7
Hoke County 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 8
Holly Springs 17, Garner 6
Hope Mills South View 12, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Jamestown Ragsdale 21, Southwest Guilford 20
Kannapolis Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29, OT
Kinston 46, South Lenoir 0
Lake Norman 29, Charlotte Mallard Creek 24
Lawndale Burns 14, Forest City Chase 0
Lee County 30, Spring Lake Overhills 27
Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 17
Lenoir Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6
Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20
Marshville Forest Hills 14, Cameron Union Pines 12
Matthews Butler 42, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21
Matthews Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3
McDowell County 21, Hickory St. Stephens 18
Mitchell County 26, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14
Monroe 33, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 17
Monroe Parkwood 36, Monroe Sun Valley 19
Mooresboro Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6
Morganton Freedom 28, Hickory 16
Mount Pleasant 27, China Grove Carson 21
Newton Grove Midway 33, Salemburg Lakewood 0
North Buncombe 54, Madison County 27
North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0
North Henderson 13, West Henderson 8
North Lincoln 34, West Mecklenburg 0
North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18
Northern Durham 45, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 18
Northern Guilford 67, Northeast Guilford 6
Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13
Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13
Pfafftown Reagan 44, South Iredell 16
Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14
Princeton 52, Pamlico County 28
Raleigh Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Richmond County 42, Southern Pines Pinecrest 35
Robbinsville 38, Hayesville 14
Robert B. Glenn 40, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Scotland 41, Pembroke Swett 0
Shelby 38, R-S Central 22
South Johnston 20, Erwin Triton 19
South Rowan 7, East Davidson 3
South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6
Southern Alamance 24, Asheboro 0
Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 8
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
Swannanoa Owen 47, East Henderson 0
Thomasville Ledford 33, West Davidson 14
Topsail 54, New Hanover County 32
Wake Forest Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22
Walkertown 30, Winston-Salem Carver 8
Watauga County 21, Alexander Central 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Monroe Piedmont 10
West Brunswick 29, Wilmington Laney 6
West Craven 26, Ayden-Grifton 21
West Forsyth 45, Greensboro Page 0
West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14
Western Alamance 47, Eden Morehead 0
Wilkes Central 34, North Wilkes 7
Wilmington Hoggard 49, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilson Hunt 27, Wilson Beddingfield 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 62, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Winston-Salem Prep 38, Bartlett Yancey 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fayetteville Britt vs. Lumberton, ppd.
