Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 7

Albemarle 21, North Moore 7
Alleghany County 14, Boonville Starmount 7
Apex Middle Creek 48, Apex 10
Arden Christ School 14, Charlotte Providence Day 13
Ashe County 28, Elkin 26
Asheville 43, North Henderson 6
Asheville Reynolds 51, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Asheville School 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14
Bartlett Yancey 34, Winston-Salem Prep 28
Belmont South Point 54, East Gaston 6
Bessemer City 36, Gastonia Highland Tech 16
Burlington Williams 28, Southern Guilford 12
Camden County 34, Bear Grass 8
Cameron Union Pines 42, Burlington Cummings 26
Cape Fear 42, Gray’s Creek 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Harding 28
Charlotte Country Day 28, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21
Charlotte Independence 33, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Latin 28, High Point Christian Academy 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Lake Norman 0
Charlotte Myers Park 62, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Olympic 27, South Mecklenburg 8
Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Cherokee 42, Rosman 21
Chocowinity Southside 58, Perquimans 52
Claremont Bunker Hill 16, Newton Foard 14
Clinton 28, Jacksonville Northside 14
Cornelius Hough 38, Mooresville 21
Croatan 26, West Carteret 20
Currituck County 48, Bruton, Va. 0
Davidson Community School 26, Cherryville 17
Durham Jordan 23, Durham Hillside 20, OT
Durham Riverside 29, Cary 27
East Bend Forbush 20, Surry Central 14
East Bladen 48, West Columbus 6
East Forsyth 21, Greensboro Grimsley 20
East Lincoln 10, Lincolnton 7
East Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 36
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 14
Eastern Guilford 42, Southwestern Randolph 13
Eastern Randolph 66, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Fayetteville Britt 48, Lumberton 7
Fayetteville Pine Forest 33, Fayetteville Westover 30
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Spring Lake Overhills 27
Fayetteville Smith 27, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Friendship 49, South Garner 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Southeast Halifax 12
Gastonia Forestview 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 35
Greenville Conley 41, New Bern 15
Halifax Academy 68, Wayne Christian 62
Harrells Christian 38, Carolina Pride 27
Havelock 29, Elizabeth City Northeastern 3
Hickory 23, Morganton Freedom 22
Hickory Ridge 50, Charlotte Garinger 0
Hickory St. Stephens 28, McDowell County 7
Hobgood Academy 52, Pungo Christian 8
Hoke County 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
Holly Ridge Dixon 46, Lejeune 6
Holly Springs 27, Garner 6
Kannapolis Brown 28, China Grove Carson 0
Kernersville Glenn 26, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Kings Mountain 70, North Gaston 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 51, Grace Christian-Raleigh 36
Kinston 53, South Lenoir 0
Lawndale Burns 41, Forest City Chase 6
Lenoir Hibriten 52, West Caldwell 0
Louisburg 33, Roanoke Rapids 14
Manteo 16, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
Matthews Butler 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14
Matthews Weddington 45, Charlotte Catholic 0
Monroe Parkwood 40, Monroe Sun Valley 6
Mooresboro Jefferson 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 16
Morrisville Green Hope 9, Cary Panther Creek 5
Mount Pleasant 64, East Rowan 63
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 50, Monroe Union Academy 0
New Hanover County 51, Topsail 7
Newton Grove Midway 31, Harnett Central 14
Newton-Conover 36, Catawba Bandys 13
North Brunswick 11, South Brunswick 6
North Buncombe 48, Enka 7
North Davidson 35, West Davidson 22
North Duplin 55, Seven Springs Spring Creek 18
North Edgecombe 46, Northampton County 28
North Lincoln 63, Lake Norman Charter 0
North Raleigh Christian 55, Word of God Christian Academy 0
North Rowan 53, South Stanly 6
North Stanly 74, Chatham Central 0
North Surry 21, North Forsyth 16
Northeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 21
Northern Durham 47, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 12
Northwest Cabarrus 37, Concord Cox Mill 7
Oak Grove 50, South Rowan 6
Oxford Webb 22, Granville Central 16
Pamlico County 38, Pinetown Northside 34
Pender County 16, Rocky Point Trask 14
Pfafftown Reagan 62, Northwest Guilford 15
Pikeville Aycock 55, Southern Wayne 13
Pittsboro Northwood 42, Chapel Hill 34
Polk County 35, East Rutherford 19
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. def. Victory Christian Center, forfeit
Raleigh Broughton 36, Southeast Raleigh 18
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Sanderson 10
Raleigh Millbrook 42, Raleigh Enloe 37
Raleigh Ravenscroft 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 7
Randleman 55, Providence Grove 27
Red Springs def. East Columbus, forfeit
Reidsville 45, Mount Airy 14
Richlands 49, East Carteret 13
Richmond County 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0
Robbinsville 55, Hayesville 10
Rocky Mount Academy 28, Cary Christian 8
Rocky Mount Prep 50, Northwest Halifax 34
Salisbury 10, Central Davidson 0
Scotland 49, Pembroke Swett 6
Shelby 51, R-S Central 0
Shelby Crest 48, Belmont Cramer 0
South Central Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 14
South Granville 47, Warren County 6
South Stokes 47, South Davidson 33
SouthWest Edgecombe 20, Wendell Corinth Holders 13
Southern Alamance 27, Asheboro 26
Southern Durham 28, Orange 14
Southlake Christian 49, Concord First Assembly 35
Southwest Guilford 35, High Point Andrews 14
Southwest Onslow 45, Jacksonville White Oak 6
St. Pauls 51, South Columbus 27
Swain County 48, Andrews 15
Tarboro 42, Robersonville South Creek 0
Thomasville 51, East Davidson 19
Thomasville Ledford 52, Lexington 6
Trinity Wheatmore 50, Trinity 0
Trinity, Tenn. 61, Asheville School 0
Valdese Draughn 44, Morganton Patton 6
Vance County 32, East Chapel Hill 13
Walkertown 22, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Washington 33, North Lenoir 6
Washington County 40, Pasquotank County 0
Watauga County 42, Alexander Central 10
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 35, Monroe Piedmont 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 34, Monroe 14
West Brunswick 20, Wilmington Laney 0
West Charlotte 25, North Mecklenburg 7
West Craven 34, Ayden-Grifton 21
West Forsyth 26, Greensboro Page 7
West Henderson 21, Asheville Erwin 0
West Iredell 43, East Burke 20
West Lincoln 28, Maiden 27
West Rowan 38, Concord 16
West Stokes 45, Winston-Salem Atkins 14
Western Alamance 30, Eden Morehead 14
Western Guilford 44, Graham 0
Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16
Wilkes Central 41, North Wilkes 38
Wilmington Hoggard 14, Wilmington Ashley 0
Winston-Salem Reynolds 26, High Point Central 21
Zebulon B. Vance 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jones County vs. Riverside Martin, ppd.