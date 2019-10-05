Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 7

Albemarle 21, North Moore 7

Alleghany County 14, Boonville Starmount 7

Apex Middle Creek 48, Apex 10

Arden Christ School 14, Charlotte Providence Day 13

Ashe County 28, Elkin 26

Asheville 43, North Henderson 6

Asheville Reynolds 51, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Asheville School 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14

Bartlett Yancey 34, Winston-Salem Prep 28

Belmont South Point 54, East Gaston 6

Bessemer City 36, Gastonia Highland Tech 16

Burlington Williams 28, Southern Guilford 12

Camden County 34, Bear Grass 8

Cameron Union Pines 42, Burlington Cummings 26

Cape Fear 42, Gray’s Creek 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Harding 28

Charlotte Country Day 28, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21

Charlotte Independence 33, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Latin 28, High Point Christian Academy 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Lake Norman 0

Charlotte Myers Park 62, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Charlotte Olympic 27, South Mecklenburg 8

Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Cherokee 42, Rosman 21

Chocowinity Southside 58, Perquimans 52

Claremont Bunker Hill 16, Newton Foard 14

Clinton 28, Jacksonville Northside 14

Cornelius Hough 38, Mooresville 21

Croatan 26, West Carteret 20

Currituck County 48, Bruton, Va. 0

Davidson Community School 26, Cherryville 17

Durham Jordan 23, Durham Hillside 20, OT

Durham Riverside 29, Cary 27

East Bend Forbush 20, Surry Central 14

East Bladen 48, West Columbus 6

East Forsyth 21, Greensboro Grimsley 20

East Lincoln 10, Lincolnton 7

East Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 36

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 14

Eastern Guilford 42, Southwestern Randolph 13

Eastern Randolph 66, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Fayetteville Britt 48, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Pine Forest 33, Fayetteville Westover 30

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Spring Lake Overhills 27

Fayetteville Smith 27, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Friendship 49, South Garner 0

Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Southeast Halifax 12

Gastonia Forestview 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 35

Greenville Conley 41, New Bern 15

Halifax Academy 68, Wayne Christian 62

Harrells Christian 38, Carolina Pride 27

Havelock 29, Elizabeth City Northeastern 3

Hickory 23, Morganton Freedom 22

Hickory Ridge 50, Charlotte Garinger 0

Hickory St. Stephens 28, McDowell County 7

Hobgood Academy 52, Pungo Christian 8

Hoke County 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Holly Ridge Dixon 46, Lejeune 6

Holly Springs 27, Garner 6

Kannapolis Brown 28, China Grove Carson 0

Kernersville Glenn 26, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Kings Mountain 70, North Gaston 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 51, Grace Christian-Raleigh 36

Kinston 53, South Lenoir 0

Lawndale Burns 41, Forest City Chase 6

Lenoir Hibriten 52, West Caldwell 0

Louisburg 33, Roanoke Rapids 14

Manteo 16, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

Matthews Butler 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14

Matthews Weddington 45, Charlotte Catholic 0

Monroe Parkwood 40, Monroe Sun Valley 6

Mooresboro Jefferson 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 16

Morrisville Green Hope 9, Cary Panther Creek 5

Mount Pleasant 64, East Rowan 63

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 50, Monroe Union Academy 0

New Hanover County 51, Topsail 7

Newton Grove Midway 31, Harnett Central 14

Newton-Conover 36, Catawba Bandys 13

North Brunswick 11, South Brunswick 6

North Buncombe 48, Enka 7

North Davidson 35, West Davidson 22

North Duplin 55, Seven Springs Spring Creek 18

North Edgecombe 46, Northampton County 28

North Lincoln 63, Lake Norman Charter 0

North Raleigh Christian 55, Word of God Christian Academy 0

North Rowan 53, South Stanly 6

North Stanly 74, Chatham Central 0

North Surry 21, North Forsyth 16

Northeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 21

Northern Durham 47, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 12

Northwest Cabarrus 37, Concord Cox Mill 7

Oak Grove 50, South Rowan 6

Oxford Webb 22, Granville Central 16

Pamlico County 38, Pinetown Northside 34

Pender County 16, Rocky Point Trask 14

Pfafftown Reagan 62, Northwest Guilford 15

Pikeville Aycock 55, Southern Wayne 13

Pittsboro Northwood 42, Chapel Hill 34

Polk County 35, East Rutherford 19

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. def. Victory Christian Center, forfeit

Raleigh Broughton 36, Southeast Raleigh 18

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Sanderson 10

Raleigh Millbrook 42, Raleigh Enloe 37

Raleigh Ravenscroft 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 7

Randleman 55, Providence Grove 27

Red Springs def. East Columbus, forfeit

Reidsville 45, Mount Airy 14

Richlands 49, East Carteret 13

Richmond County 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0

Robbinsville 55, Hayesville 10

Rocky Mount Academy 28, Cary Christian 8

Rocky Mount Prep 50, Northwest Halifax 34

Salisbury 10, Central Davidson 0

Scotland 49, Pembroke Swett 6

Shelby 51, R-S Central 0

Shelby Crest 48, Belmont Cramer 0

South Central Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 14

South Granville 47, Warren County 6

South Stokes 47, South Davidson 33

SouthWest Edgecombe 20, Wendell Corinth Holders 13

Southern Alamance 27, Asheboro 26

Southern Durham 28, Orange 14

Southlake Christian 49, Concord First Assembly 35

Southwest Guilford 35, High Point Andrews 14

Southwest Onslow 45, Jacksonville White Oak 6

St. Pauls 51, South Columbus 27

Swain County 48, Andrews 15

Tarboro 42, Robersonville South Creek 0

Thomasville 51, East Davidson 19

Thomasville Ledford 52, Lexington 6

Trinity Wheatmore 50, Trinity 0

Trinity, Tenn. 61, Asheville School 0

Valdese Draughn 44, Morganton Patton 6

Vance County 32, East Chapel Hill 13

Walkertown 22, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Washington 33, North Lenoir 6

Washington County 40, Pasquotank County 0

Watauga County 42, Alexander Central 10

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 35, Monroe Piedmont 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 34, Monroe 14

West Brunswick 20, Wilmington Laney 0

West Charlotte 25, North Mecklenburg 7

West Craven 34, Ayden-Grifton 21

West Forsyth 26, Greensboro Page 7

West Henderson 21, Asheville Erwin 0

West Iredell 43, East Burke 20

West Lincoln 28, Maiden 27

West Rowan 38, Concord 16

West Stokes 45, Winston-Salem Atkins 14

Western Alamance 30, Eden Morehead 14

Western Guilford 44, Graham 0

Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16

Wilkes Central 41, North Wilkes 38

Wilmington Hoggard 14, Wilmington Ashley 0

Winston-Salem Reynolds 26, High Point Central 21

Zebulon B. Vance 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jones County vs. Riverside Martin, ppd.

