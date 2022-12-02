RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Friday night was the night for the playoffs for several more teams across North Carolina. The games Friday night were the state semifinals in several classes for school levels.

NCHSAA Playoffs

State Semifinal

Class 1A

Mount Airy 35, Valdese Draughn 6

Tarboro 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 7

Class 2A

East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 26

Reidsville 32, Lawndale Burns 14

Class 3A

East Lincoln 14, Belmont South Point 7

Northern Nash 23, Fayetteville Seventy-First 22

Class 4A

Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Weddington 27

New Bern 35, Raleigh Millbrook 27