RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Friday night was the night for the playoffs for several more teams across North Carolina. The games Friday night were the state semifinals in several classes for school levels.
NCHSAA Playoffs
State Semifinal
Class 1A
Mount Airy 35, Valdese Draughn 6
Tarboro 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 7
Class 2A
East Duplin 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 26
Reidsville 32, Lawndale Burns 14
Class 3A
East Lincoln 14, Belmont South Point 7
Northern Nash 23, Fayetteville Seventy-First 22
Class 4A
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Weddington 27
New Bern 35, Raleigh Millbrook 27