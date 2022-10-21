RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The high school football season continued to roll forward with Week 10 Friday night.

The Blitz season moved into double-digits Friday as we saw dozens of schools across the state squaring off for important games. Get the scores and video highlights.

Andrews 28, Robbinsville 12

Ashe County 56, South Caldwell 48

Asheville 49, North Buncombe 0

Asheville Erwin 41, McDowell County 35

Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville Roberson 0

Asheville School 42, Camden Military Academy, S.C. 0

Avery County 45, Swannanoa Owen 35

Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Forestview 7

Boonville Starmount 14, Alleghany County 0

Burlington Williams 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Cameron Union Pines 13, Southern Lee 7

Cape Fear 21, Hope Mills South View 14

Cary Panther Creek 19, Cary 0

Catawba Bandys 35, West Caldwell 28

Central Davidson 21, North Davidson 7

Charlotte Catholic 57, East Mecklenburg 6

Charlotte Christian 52, Arden Christ School 7

Charlotte Harding 26, Palisades 6

Charlotte Independence 52, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Charlotte Latin 35, Charlotte Country Day 7

Charlotte Myers Park 17, South Mecklenburg 12

Charlotte Northside Christian 69, Lejeune 12

Charlotte Olympic 34, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21

Charlotte Providence Day 24, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 21

Cherokee 28, Hayesville 21

China Grove Carson 35, Central Cabarrus 34, 2OT

Claremont Bunker Hill 38, Newton-Conover 27

Clayton 63, Willow Spring 0

Clinton 40, Newton Grove Midway 14

Concord Cannon 33, Metrolina Christian Academy 8

Concord Cox Mill 34, Hickory Ridge 31

Croatan 45, Holly Ridge Dixon 20

Davie County 30, Winston-Salem Parkland 14

East Bladen 54, Red Springs 32

East Carteret 52, Chocowinity Southside 13

East Duplin 13, Wallace-Rose Hill 12

East Rowan 37, South Rowan 20

East Surry 54, West Wilkes 7

Eastern Alamance 42, Pittsboro Northwood 14

Eastern Guilford 62, Greensboro Smith 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 39, Currituck County 21

Fayetteville Pine Forest 48, Harnett Central 0

Fayetteville Sanford 51, Fayetteville Smith 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 61, Lumberton 14

Fayetteville Westover 35, Western Harnett 6

Forest City Chase 68, Morganton Patton 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 45, North Duplin 8

Greene Central 26, Farmville Central 20

Greensboro Dudley 50, Southern Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Greensboro Page 22

Hendersonville 24, Brevard 7

Hertford County 57, Manteo 26

Hickory 47, Newton Foard 14

Hickory Home 28, Carolina Pride 7

High Point Christian Academy 20, Southlake Christian 0

Holly Springs 31, Apex 19

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 63, Monroe Piedmont 6

Jacksonville 51, South Central Pitt 6

Kings Mountain 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

Kinston Parrott Academy 38, Rocky Mount Academy 35

Lenoir Hibriten 28, Alexander Central 17

Maiden 35, Lincolnton 13

Marshville Forest Hills 28, Trinity Christian 6

Matthews Weddington 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14

Mitchell County 56, Rosman 6

Monroe 61, West Stanly 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Mooresville 27, Kannapolis Brown 26

Mount Pleasant 28, North Stanly 10

Murphy 20, Swain County 14

Nash Central 39, Louisburg 0

New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0

Newton Grove Hobbton 58, Rose Hill Union 14

North Brunswick 35, South Brunswick 34

North Lincoln 15, West Iredell 12

North Mecklenburg 37, Huntersville Hopewell 14

North Moore 35, Graham 0

North Rowan 42, Lexington 0

North Wilkes 56, East Bend Forbush 21

Northampton County 46, Northwest Halifax 0

Northwest Guilford 37, Southeast Guilford 10

Oak Grove 54, Montgomery Central 20

Pfafftown Reagan 17, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

Polk County 42, East Rutherford 9

Providence Grove 48, Southwestern Randolph 21

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Raleigh Athens Drive 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Harrells Christian 6

Randleman 70, Trinity 0

Reidsville 51, Mayodan McMichael 14

Richlands 25, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Riverside Martin 41, Robersonville South Creek 6

Roanoke Rapids 17, Bunn 14

Rocky Mount 45, Franklinton 23

Shelby 61, East Gaston 7

South Columbus 54, East Columbus 20

South Davidson 30, West Davidson 7

SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Washington 27

Southern Durham 20, Vance County 13

Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Hoke County 12

St. Pauls 42, West Bladen 13

Statesville 30, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Thomasville 33, East Davidson 29

Thomasville Ledford 56, Asheboro 7

Wake Forest 24, Rolesville 20

Walkertown 38, Eden Morehead 2

Warsaw Kenan 43, Southwest Onslow 21

Watauga County 49, Morganton Freedom 14

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 35, Monroe Sun Valley 14

Waynesville Tuscola 17, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16

West Carteret 39, Swansboro 20

West Forsyth 31, Winston-Salem Reynolds 10

West Henderson 28, Franklin 14

West Lincoln 56, East Burke 12

West Rowan 14, Concord 7

Wilmington Hoggard 28, Wilmington Laney 14

Winston-Salem Atkins 12, High Point Central 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/