RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The high school football season continued to roll forward with the final week of the regular season on Friday night with Week 11

The Blitz season moved to an important milestone Friday as we saw dozens of schools across the state squaring off for important games. Get the scores and video highlights.

Andrews 42, Murphy 12

Apex 59, Morrisville Green Hope 30

Apex Middle Creek 44, Cary 41

Asheville 34, Enka 0

Asheville Erwin 62, North Buncombe 21

Asheville Reynolds 42, McDowell County 7

Belmont South Point 55, North Gaston 0

Bessemer City 28, Cherryville 10

Boonville Starmount 34, East Wilkes 21

Brevard 31, Polk County 27

Burlington Williams 54, Person 32

Camden County 41, Manteo 14

Canton Pisgah 30, North Henderson 3

Cape Fear 66, Gray’s Creek 20

Cary Panther Creek 28, Holly Springs 7

Chambers 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 13

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 42, Charlotte Berry Tech 7

Charlotte Catholic 46, Palisades 0

Charlotte Independence 27, Matthews Butler 21

Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Myers Park 17

Charlotte Providence 49, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Latin 0

China Grove Carson 35, South Rowan 21

Christ the King High School 41, Kernersville McGuinness 14

Claremont Bunker Hill 37, Catawba Bandys 14

Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21

Concord Cox Mill 31, South Iredell 20

Concord Robinson 21, Mount Pleasant 14

Cornelius Hough 43, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Corvian 7, Mooresboro Jefferson 0

Currituck County 55, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Davidson Community School 28, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 10

Davie County 36, Robert B. Glenn 22

Durham Hillside 44, Southern Alamance 22

Durham Jordan 48, Durham Riverside 28

East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28

East Burke 42, West Caldwell 27

East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6

East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10

East Forsyth 53, West Forsyth 7

East Gaston 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

East Lincoln 28, North Lincoln 7

East Surry 55, Surry Central 0

Eastern Alamance 49, Orange 27

Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6

Erwin Triton 48, Harnett Central 0

Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6

Fayetteville Britt 28, Hope Mills South View 26

Fayetteville Pine Forest 21, Spring Lake Overhills 0

Fayetteville Sanford 56, Western Harnett 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Forest City Chase 49, R-S Central 8

Franklin 28, Asheville Roberson 7

Friendship 50, Green Level 21

Galax, Va. 35, West Stokes 7

Gastonia Forestview 35, Belmont Cramer 21

Gates County 28, Robersonville South Creek 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 38, Salemburg Lakewood 7

Greensboro Dudley 51, Eastern Guilford 13

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Northern Guilford 14

Greenville Conley 40, South Central Pitt 18

Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 28

Hertford County 64, Edenton Holmes 57

Hickory Grove Christian 49, Grace Christian-Raleigh 14

Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 0

Hickory St. Stephens 50, Newton Foard 21

Jacksonville White Oak 14, Swansboro 6

Kannapolis Brown 17, Concord 8

Kings Mountain 35, Shelby Crest 20

Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6

Lake Norman Charter 21, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 15

Lawndale Burns 27, Shelby 14

Lenoir Hibriten 49, South Caldwell 35

Louisburg 13, Bunn 6

Madison County 35, Swannanoa Owen 33

Maiden 47, Newton-Conover 13

Matthews Weddington 24, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21

Mayodan McMichael 35, North Forsyth 33

Mint Hill Rocky River 59, Charlotte Garinger 40

Mitchell County 49, Avery County 11

Monroe 21, Marshville Forest Hills 19

Mooresville 22, Lake Norman 20

Morganton Freedom 26, Alexander Central 14

Mount Airy 55, Alleghany County 0

Nash Central 21, Roanoke Rapids 17

New Hanover County 10, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 14

Newton Grove Midway 7, West Bladen 0

North Brunswick 35, Wilmington Ashley 14

North Iredell 34, West Iredell 19

North Moore 49, Chatham Central 6

North Stanly 44, Albemarle 27

North Wilkes 49, North Surry 42

Northampton County 26, Weldon 14

Northwest Cabarrus 42, Central Cabarrus 0

Northwest Guilford 49, Southwest Guilford 15

Northwest Halifax 32, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Oak Grove 16, Central Davidson 14

Pembroke Swett 15, Lumberton 9

Pfafftown Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Reynolds 14

Pinetown Northside 54, Pamlico County 8

Princeton 48, North Johnston 6

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 62, High Point Christian Academy 7

Raleigh Broughton 47, Raleigh Athens Drive 46

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Raleigh Sanderson 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Enloe 21

Raleigh Millbrook 34, Wake Forest 14

Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, North Raleigh Christian 14

Reidsville 63, Eden Morehead 0

Richlands 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Riverside Martin 36, Bertie County 32

Robbinsville 21, Hayesville 9

Rolesville 34, Wake Forest Heritage 21

Salisbury 53, North Rowan 21

Scotland 22, Richmond County 21

South Brunswick 45, West Brunswick 40

Southern Guilford 20, High Point Central 8

Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28

Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Cameron Union Pines 7

Southern Wayne 41, Pikeville Aycock 36

Southwestern Randolph 56, Trinity 12

Statesville 20, Hickory 14

Swain County 43, Cherokee 40

Sylva Smoky Mountain 58, East Henderson 18

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

Thomasville Ledford 42, North Davidson 24

Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6

Watauga County 56, Ashe County 28

Wayne Christian 62, Cary Christian 14

Wendell Corinth Holders 35, Garner 6

West Carteret 46, Croatan 27

West Columbus 42, East Columbus 6

West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

West Henderson 55, Waynesville Tuscola 7

West Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 48, 2OT

West Rowan 50, East Rowan 0

Western Alamance 61, Pittsboro Northwood 12

Whiteville 56, South Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 38, East Bend Forbush 16

Wilmington Laney 41, Topsail 13

Wilson Fike 35, Wilson Hunt 28

Winston-Salem Atkins 39, Rockingham County 24

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 44, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/