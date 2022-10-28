RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The high school football season continued to roll forward with the final week of the regular season on Friday night with Week 11
The Blitz season moved to an important milestone Friday as we saw dozens of schools across the state squaring off for important games. Get the scores and video highlights.
Andrews 42, Murphy 12
Apex 59, Morrisville Green Hope 30
Apex Middle Creek 44, Cary 41
Asheville 34, Enka 0
Asheville Erwin 62, North Buncombe 21
Asheville Reynolds 42, McDowell County 7
Belmont South Point 55, North Gaston 0
Bessemer City 28, Cherryville 10
Boonville Starmount 34, East Wilkes 21
Brevard 31, Polk County 27
Burlington Williams 54, Person 32
Camden County 41, Manteo 14
Canton Pisgah 30, North Henderson 3
Cape Fear 66, Gray’s Creek 20
Cary Panther Creek 28, Holly Springs 7
Chambers 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 13
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 42, Charlotte Berry Tech 7
Charlotte Catholic 46, Palisades 0
Charlotte Independence 27, Matthews Butler 21
Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Myers Park 17
Charlotte Providence 49, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Latin 0
China Grove Carson 35, South Rowan 21
Christ the King High School 41, Kernersville McGuinness 14
Claremont Bunker Hill 37, Catawba Bandys 14
Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21
Concord Cox Mill 31, South Iredell 20
Concord Robinson 21, Mount Pleasant 14
Cornelius Hough 43, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Corvian 7, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Currituck County 55, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Davidson Community School 28, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 10
Davie County 36, Robert B. Glenn 22
Durham Hillside 44, Southern Alamance 22
Durham Jordan 48, Durham Riverside 28
East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28
East Burke 42, West Caldwell 27
East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6
East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10
East Forsyth 53, West Forsyth 7
East Gaston 58, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
East Lincoln 28, North Lincoln 7
East Surry 55, Surry Central 0
Eastern Alamance 49, Orange 27
Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6
Erwin Triton 48, Harnett Central 0
Farmville Central 34, North Pitt 6
Fayetteville Britt 28, Hope Mills South View 26
Fayetteville Pine Forest 21, Spring Lake Overhills 0
Fayetteville Sanford 56, Western Harnett 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 54, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Forest City Chase 49, R-S Central 8
Franklin 28, Asheville Roberson 7
Friendship 50, Green Level 21
Galax, Va. 35, West Stokes 7
Gastonia Forestview 35, Belmont Cramer 21
Gates County 28, Robersonville South Creek 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 38, Salemburg Lakewood 7
Greensboro Dudley 51, Eastern Guilford 13
Greensboro Grimsley 56, Northern Guilford 14
Greenville Conley 40, South Central Pitt 18
Havelock 35, Greenville Rose 28
Hertford County 64, Edenton Holmes 57
Hickory Grove Christian 49, Grace Christian-Raleigh 14
Hickory Ridge 47, West Cabarrus 0
Hickory St. Stephens 50, Newton Foard 21
Jacksonville White Oak 14, Swansboro 6
Kannapolis Brown 17, Concord 8
Kings Mountain 35, Shelby Crest 20
Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6
Lake Norman Charter 21, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 15
Lawndale Burns 27, Shelby 14
Lenoir Hibriten 49, South Caldwell 35
Louisburg 13, Bunn 6
Madison County 35, Swannanoa Owen 33
Maiden 47, Newton-Conover 13
Matthews Weddington 24, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21
Mayodan McMichael 35, North Forsyth 33
Mint Hill Rocky River 59, Charlotte Garinger 40
Mitchell County 49, Avery County 11
Monroe 21, Marshville Forest Hills 19
Mooresville 22, Lake Norman 20
Morganton Freedom 26, Alexander Central 14
Mount Airy 55, Alleghany County 0
Nash Central 21, Roanoke Rapids 17
New Hanover County 10, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, North Duplin 14
Newton Grove Midway 7, West Bladen 0
North Brunswick 35, Wilmington Ashley 14
North Iredell 34, West Iredell 19
North Moore 49, Chatham Central 6
North Stanly 44, Albemarle 27
North Wilkes 49, North Surry 42
Northampton County 26, Weldon 14
Northwest Cabarrus 42, Central Cabarrus 0
Northwest Guilford 49, Southwest Guilford 15
Northwest Halifax 32, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Oak Grove 16, Central Davidson 14
Pembroke Swett 15, Lumberton 9
Pfafftown Reagan 31, Winston-Salem Reynolds 14
Pinetown Northside 54, Pamlico County 8
Princeton 48, North Johnston 6
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 62, High Point Christian Academy 7
Raleigh Broughton 47, Raleigh Athens Drive 46
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Raleigh Sanderson 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Enloe 21
Raleigh Millbrook 34, Wake Forest 14
Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, North Raleigh Christian 14
Reidsville 63, Eden Morehead 0
Richlands 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Riverside Martin 36, Bertie County 32
Robbinsville 21, Hayesville 9
Rolesville 34, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Salisbury 53, North Rowan 21
Scotland 22, Richmond County 21
South Brunswick 45, West Brunswick 40
Southern Guilford 20, High Point Central 8
Southern Nash 53, Franklinton 28
Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Cameron Union Pines 7
Southern Wayne 41, Pikeville Aycock 36
Southwestern Randolph 56, Trinity 12
Statesville 20, Hickory 14
Swain County 43, Cherokee 40
Sylva Smoky Mountain 58, East Henderson 18
Tarboro 45, Washington County 0
Thomasville Ledford 42, North Davidson 24
Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6
Watauga County 56, Ashe County 28
Wayne Christian 62, Cary Christian 14
Wendell Corinth Holders 35, Garner 6
West Carteret 46, Croatan 27
West Columbus 42, East Columbus 6
West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
West Henderson 55, Waynesville Tuscola 7
West Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 48, 2OT
West Rowan 50, East Rowan 0
Western Alamance 61, Pittsboro Northwood 12
Whiteville 56, South Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 38, East Bend Forbush 16
Wilmington Laney 41, Topsail 13
Wilson Fike 35, Wilson Hunt 28
Winston-Salem Atkins 39, Rockingham County 24
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 44, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/