RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The regular season of The Blitz has come to an end – and Friday night on Week 12 marked the start of the NCHSAA Playoffs across the state.
All around the state, various teams were playing to stay alive in the highly competitive playoffs. Get scores from around North Carolina for Week 12– the first round of the playoffs.
Class 4A East
Apex 42, Cary Panther Creek 35, OT
Clayton Cleveland 42, Topsail 14
Durham Jordan 23, Fayetteville Britt 20
Fayetteville Pine Forest 21, Fuquay-Varina 20
Holly Springs 36, Richmond County 33, 2OT
New Bern 56, Raleigh Sanderson 14
New Hanover County 31, Raleigh Broughton 7
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 50, Knightdale 8
Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Greenville Conley 27
Rolesville 41, Spring Lake Overhills 16
Southern Alamance 28, Durham Riverside 21
Southern Pines Pinecrest 42, Wilmington Laney 35
Class 4A West
Asheville Reynolds 55, Kannapolis Brown 14
Chambers 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3
Charlotte Catholic 48, Pfafftown Reagan 22
Charlotte Independence 41, Greensboro Page 13
Charlotte Mallard Creek 26, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14
Charlotte Olympic 21, Asheville Roberson 14
Concord Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 33
Cornelius Hough 49, Charlotte Providence 0
East Forsyth 49, West Forsyth 0
Greensboro Grimsley 69, Davie County 37
Matthews Butler 28, Hickory Ridge 21
Matthews Weddington 29, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19
Mooresville 47, Southwest Guilford 26
Northwest Guilford 45, Southeast Guilford 20
Watauga County 42, South Iredell 13
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28, Asheville 26
Class 3A East
Burlington Williams 34, Western Alamance 20
Eastern Alamance 41, Franklinton 7
Erwin Triton 53, Pikeville Aycock 28
Fayetteville Sanford 56, South Brunswick 36
Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, South Johnston 0
Greenville Rose 44, Cape Fear 24
Havelock 68, Croatan 7
Jacksonville 21, Rocky Mount 17
Lee County 41, Currituck County 38
North Brunswick 14, Fayetteville Westover 6
Northern Nash 25, Jacksonville Northside 7
Scotland 42, Wilson Fike 35
Southern Durham 55, Richlands 12
Southern Nash 62, Jacksonville White Oak 26
Vance County 28, West Carteret 26
Class 3A West
Asheville Erwin 41, China Grove Carson 27
Belmont South Point 48, Hickory 13
East Lincoln 51, Ashe County 6
Eastern Guilford 56, Monroe Parkwood 42
Greensboro Dudley 43, Canton Pisgah 5
Kings Mountain 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6
Lenoir Hibriten 32, Southern Guilford 27
Northwest Cabarrus 17, Gastonia Ashbrook 3
Oak Grove 17, West Mecklenburg 12
Shelby Crest 33, Statesville 7
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Central Davidson 38
Thomasville Ledford 41, Morganton Freedom 0
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Gastonia Forestview 14
West Charlotte 40, Belmont Cramer 13
West Henderson 45, North Davidson 28
West Rowan 35, Franklin 7
Class 2A East
Burlington Cummings 44, Bartlett Yancey 26
Clinton 39, Wilson Beddingfield 18
East Duplin 71, North Pitt 16
Edenton Holmes 66, SouthWest Edgecombe 41
Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Farmville Central 19
Greene Central 40, St. Pauls 8
Hertford County 40, East Bladen 8
Nash Central 60, North Johnston 12
Newton Grove Midway 44, East Carteret 35
Princeton 64, Goldsboro 8
Rocky Point Trask 20, Eastern Wayne 6
South Granville 20, Roanoke Rapids 16
Wallace-Rose Hill 74, Kinston 32
Warsaw Kenan 41, Camden County 10
West Craven 37, Bunn 8
Whiteville 13, Southwest Onslow 3
Class 2A West
Claremont Bunker Hill 41, East Davidson 8
Concord Robinson 22, Wilkes Central 12
Davidson Community School 20, East Gaston 14
East Surry 42, Anson County 0
Forest City Chase 74, North Wilkes 15
Hendersonville 36, West Lincoln 29
Lawndale Burns 62, Eden Morehead 13
Lincolnton 37, Randleman 36, OT
Maiden 68, Polk County 33
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, West Stokes 20
Mount Pleasant 28, Walkertown 13
Providence Grove 48, Mayodan McMichael 14
Reidsville 76, Madison County 14
Salisbury 28, Brevard 16
Shelby 30, Marshville Forest Hills 13
Class 1A East
East Columbus 28, Bear Grass 6
Goldsboro Rosewood 44, Chatham Central 8
Newton Grove Hobbton 69, Northwest Halifax 28
North Moore 53, Lejeune 7
Northampton County 68, Jones County 6
Pender County 22, Bertie County 14
Pinetown Northside 42, Weldon 6
Riverside Martin 62, Pamlico County 12
Southeast Halifax 42, North Duplin 22
Warren County 32, Salemburg Lakewood 16
West Columbus 47, Robersonville South Creek 0
Class 1A West
Andrews 77, Gastonia Highland Tech 8
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, South Stokes 8
Cherokee 28, Boonville Starmount 21
Christ the King High School 42, Avery County 13
East Wilkes 44, Mooresboro Jefferson 14
Hayesville 37, Alleghany County 22
Mitchell County 72, South Davidson 21
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 16, Bessemer City 14
Murphy 49, Albemarle 20
North Rowan 49, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Robbinsville 40, Cherryville 14
Swain County 26, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Valdese Draughn 66, Monroe Union Academy 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/