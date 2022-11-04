RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The regular season of The Blitz has come to an end – and Friday night on Week 12 marked the start of the NCHSAA Playoffs across the state.

All around the state, various teams were playing to stay alive in the highly competitive playoffs. Get scores from around North Carolina for Week 12– the first round of the playoffs.

Class 4A East

Apex 42, Cary Panther Creek 35, OT

Clayton Cleveland 42, Topsail 14

Durham Jordan 23, Fayetteville Britt 20

Fayetteville Pine Forest 21, Fuquay-Varina 20

Holly Springs 36, Richmond County 33, 2OT

New Bern 56, Raleigh Sanderson 14

New Hanover County 31, Raleigh Broughton 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 50, Knightdale 8

Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Greenville Conley 27

Rolesville 41, Spring Lake Overhills 16

Southern Alamance 28, Durham Riverside 21

Southern Pines Pinecrest 42, Wilmington Laney 35

Class 4A West

Asheville Reynolds 55, Kannapolis Brown 14

Chambers 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3

Charlotte Catholic 48, Pfafftown Reagan 22

Charlotte Independence 41, Greensboro Page 13

Charlotte Mallard Creek 26, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14

Charlotte Olympic 21, Asheville Roberson 14

Concord Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 33

Cornelius Hough 49, Charlotte Providence 0

East Forsyth 49, West Forsyth 0

Greensboro Grimsley 69, Davie County 37

Matthews Butler 28, Hickory Ridge 21

Matthews Weddington 29, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19

Mooresville 47, Southwest Guilford 26

Northwest Guilford 45, Southeast Guilford 20

Watauga County 42, South Iredell 13

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28, Asheville 26

Class 3A East

Burlington Williams 34, Western Alamance 20

Eastern Alamance 41, Franklinton 7

Erwin Triton 53, Pikeville Aycock 28

Fayetteville Sanford 56, South Brunswick 36

Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, South Johnston 0

Greenville Rose 44, Cape Fear 24

Havelock 68, Croatan 7

Jacksonville 21, Rocky Mount 17

Lee County 41, Currituck County 38

North Brunswick 14, Fayetteville Westover 6

Northern Nash 25, Jacksonville Northside 7

Scotland 42, Wilson Fike 35

Southern Durham 55, Richlands 12

Southern Nash 62, Jacksonville White Oak 26

Vance County 28, West Carteret 26

Class 3A West

Asheville Erwin 41, China Grove Carson 27

Belmont South Point 48, Hickory 13

East Lincoln 51, Ashe County 6

Eastern Guilford 56, Monroe Parkwood 42

Greensboro Dudley 43, Canton Pisgah 5

Kings Mountain 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6

Lenoir Hibriten 32, Southern Guilford 27

Northwest Cabarrus 17, Gastonia Ashbrook 3

Oak Grove 17, West Mecklenburg 12

Shelby Crest 33, Statesville 7

Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Central Davidson 38

Thomasville Ledford 41, Morganton Freedom 0

Waynesville Tuscola 35, Gastonia Forestview 14

West Charlotte 40, Belmont Cramer 13

West Henderson 45, North Davidson 28

West Rowan 35, Franklin 7

Class 2A East

Burlington Cummings 44, Bartlett Yancey 26

Clinton 39, Wilson Beddingfield 18

East Duplin 71, North Pitt 16

Edenton Holmes 66, SouthWest Edgecombe 41

Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Farmville Central 19

Greene Central 40, St. Pauls 8

Hertford County 40, East Bladen 8

Nash Central 60, North Johnston 12

Newton Grove Midway 44, East Carteret 35

Princeton 64, Goldsboro 8

Rocky Point Trask 20, Eastern Wayne 6

South Granville 20, Roanoke Rapids 16

Wallace-Rose Hill 74, Kinston 32

Warsaw Kenan 41, Camden County 10

West Craven 37, Bunn 8

Whiteville 13, Southwest Onslow 3

Class 2A West

Claremont Bunker Hill 41, East Davidson 8

Concord Robinson 22, Wilkes Central 12

Davidson Community School 20, East Gaston 14

East Surry 42, Anson County 0

Forest City Chase 74, North Wilkes 15

Hendersonville 36, West Lincoln 29

Lawndale Burns 62, Eden Morehead 13

Lincolnton 37, Randleman 36, OT

Maiden 68, Polk County 33

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, West Stokes 20

Mount Pleasant 28, Walkertown 13

Providence Grove 48, Mayodan McMichael 14

Reidsville 76, Madison County 14

Salisbury 28, Brevard 16

Shelby 30, Marshville Forest Hills 13

Class 1A East

East Columbus 28, Bear Grass 6

Goldsboro Rosewood 44, Chatham Central 8

Newton Grove Hobbton 69, Northwest Halifax 28

North Moore 53, Lejeune 7

Northampton County 68, Jones County 6

Pender County 22, Bertie County 14

Pinetown Northside 42, Weldon 6

Riverside Martin 62, Pamlico County 12

Southeast Halifax 42, North Duplin 22

Warren County 32, Salemburg Lakewood 16

West Columbus 47, Robersonville South Creek 0

Class 1A West

Andrews 77, Gastonia Highland Tech 8

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, South Stokes 8

Cherokee 28, Boonville Starmount 21

Christ the King High School 42, Avery County 13

East Wilkes 44, Mooresboro Jefferson 14

Hayesville 37, Alleghany County 22

Mitchell County 72, South Davidson 21

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 16, Bessemer City 14

Murphy 49, Albemarle 20

North Rowan 49, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Robbinsville 40, Cherryville 14

Swain County 26, Winston-Salem Prep 8

Valdese Draughn 66, Monroe Union Academy 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/