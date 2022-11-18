RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The high school football season playoffs continued Friday night across North Carolina. Dozens of teams met in the regional quarterfinals and several advanced to the next round in the state playoffs.

Regional Quarterfinal

Class 4A East

Durham Hillside 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

New Bern 38, Durham Jordan 33

Raleigh Millbrook 35, Southern Alamance 7

Rolesville 42, Wake Forest 28

Class 4A West

Asheville Reynolds 21, Matthews Butler 17

Cornelius Hough 17, East Forsyth 7

Greensboro Grimsley 44, Charlotte Independence 36

Matthews Weddington 35, Northwest Guilford 14

Fayetteville Sanford 27, Eastern Alamance 17

Belmont South Point 21, Shelby Crest 20

Class 3A East

Erwin Triton 37, Jacksonville 35

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, North Brunswick 8

Northern Nash 21, Southern Durham 14

Class 3A West

East Lincoln 28, Thomasville Ledford 7

Eastern Guilford 35, West Henderson 17

Kings Mountain 22, West Charlotte 19

Class 2A East

East Duplin 28, Clinton 27

Princeton 63, Burlington Cummings 55

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7

Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24

Class 2A West

Lawndale Burns 26, Salisbury 20

Maiden 37, Claremont Bunker Hill 14

Monroe 28, East Surry 23

Reidsville 30, Forest City Chase 0

Class 1A East

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

North Moore 42, Perquimans 26

Northampton County 32, West Columbus 18

Tarboro 34, Riverside Martin 14

Class 1A West

Andrews 50, Murphy 23

Eastern Randolph 29, Robbinsville 26

Mount Airy 49, Hayesville 0

Valdese Draughn 19, Thomasville 14

NCISAA 11-Man Playoffs

Championship

Charlotte Providence Day 55, Charlotte Christian 13