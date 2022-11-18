RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The high school football season playoffs continued Friday night across North Carolina. Dozens of teams met in the regional quarterfinals and several advanced to the next round in the state playoffs.
Regional Quarterfinal
Class 4A East
Durham Hillside 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
New Bern 38, Durham Jordan 33
Raleigh Millbrook 35, Southern Alamance 7
Rolesville 42, Wake Forest 28
Class 4A West
Asheville Reynolds 21, Matthews Butler 17
Cornelius Hough 17, East Forsyth 7
Greensboro Grimsley 44, Charlotte Independence 36
Matthews Weddington 35, Northwest Guilford 14
Fayetteville Sanford 27, Eastern Alamance 17
Belmont South Point 21, Shelby Crest 20
Class 3A East
Erwin Triton 37, Jacksonville 35
Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, North Brunswick 8
Northern Nash 21, Southern Durham 14
Class 3A West
East Lincoln 28, Thomasville Ledford 7
Eastern Guilford 35, West Henderson 17
Kings Mountain 22, West Charlotte 19
Class 2A East
East Duplin 28, Clinton 27
Princeton 63, Burlington Cummings 55
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7
Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24
Class 2A West
Lawndale Burns 26, Salisbury 20
Maiden 37, Claremont Bunker Hill 14
Monroe 28, East Surry 23
Reidsville 30, Forest City Chase 0
Class 1A East
Goldsboro Rosewood 28, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
North Moore 42, Perquimans 26
Northampton County 32, West Columbus 18
Tarboro 34, Riverside Martin 14
Class 1A West
Andrews 50, Murphy 23
Eastern Randolph 29, Robbinsville 26
Mount Airy 49, Hayesville 0
Valdese Draughn 19, Thomasville 14
NCISAA 11-Man Playoffs
Championship
Charlotte Providence Day 55, Charlotte Christian 13