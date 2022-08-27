RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Friday, August 26 was the second week of North Carolina high school football with various teams across the state facing off in dozens of games.

Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8

Andrews 46, East Henderson 14

Apex 26, Fuquay-Varina 23

Apex Middle Creek 55, Garner 21

Arden Christ School 39, Polk County 7

Asheville Reynolds 45, Shelby 21

Asheville Roberson 12, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Belmont South Point 48, East Gaston 6

Boonville Starmount 65, Davidson Community School 53

Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26

Buford, Ga. 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

Camden County 48, Perquimans 0

Canton Pisgah 14, Enka 7

Catawba Bandys 24, Newton Foard 15

Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11

Central Davidson 46, Randleman 21

Central, S.C. 63, Carolina Pride 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 40, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3

Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian, S.C. 28

Charlotte Independence 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14

Charlotte Providence Day 52, Matthews Weddington 32

Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington County 20

Claremont Bunker Hill 33, Hickory St. Stephens 12

Concord Cannon 55, Greater Cabarrus Home 0

Concord Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Cornelius Hough 34, Mooresville 6

Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38

East Bladen 35, South Columbus 14

East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14

East Davidson 41, Trinity Wheatmore 0

East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0

East Lincoln 53, Gastonia Forestview 0

East Surry 14, Mount Airy 12

East Wilkes 35, Surry Central 7

Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14

Eastern Randolph 69, Asheboro 7

Eden Morehead 41, Rockingham County 21

Erwin Triton 34, South Johnston 15

Fayetteville Sanford 40, Fayetteville Britt 27

Fayetteville Seventy-First 14, Fayetteville Pine Forest 6

Fayetteville Smith 26, Cape Fear 16

Fayetteville Westover 40, St. Pauls 6

Forest City Chase 57, Swannanoa Owen 15

Franklin 14, Cherokee 12

Friendship 27, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Goldsboro 6, Fayetteville Byrd 4

Gray’s Creek 35, Cameron Union Pines 12

Grayson County, Va. 20, Alleghany County 7

Greene Central 32, Kinston 20

Greensboro Grimsley 40, Pfafftown Reagan 34

Greenville Conley 35, Cary 0

Halifax County, Va. 21, Person 12

Havelock 61, West Carteret 0

High Point Andrews 34, High Point Central 0

High Point Christian Academy 14, Harrells Christian 3

Highland Springs, Va. 26, Chambers 20

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 8, East Chapel Hill 6

Hoke County 30, Lumberton 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0

Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Kannapolis Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31

Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0

Knightdale 28, East Wake 14

Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0

Lake Norman Charter 34, Winston-Salem Prep 14

Lawndale Burns 35, Shelby Crest 12

Lee County 21, Spring Lake Overhills 14

Lincolnton 20, North Lincoln 17

Marshville Forest Hills 54, Red Springs 7

Matthews Butler 40, Richmond County 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 18, Charlotte Country Day 7

Mitchell County 34, McDowell County 16

Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Mooresboro Jefferson 0

Morganton Freedom 33, East Burke 20

Mount Pleasant 34, China Grove Carson 28

Murphy 15, Commerce, Ga. 14

New Bern 61, Willow Spring 0

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14

North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 30

Northampton County 28, Washington 21

Northeast Guilford 8, Western Guilford 0

Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6

Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14

Pembroke Swett 24, Fairmont 8

Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8

Pittsboro Northwood 52, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Richlands 7, Southwest Onslow 6

Robbinsville 32, Brevard 7

Robert B. Glenn 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 12

Rocky Point Trask 52, Newton Grove Hobbton 34

Salemburg Lakewood 40, Jones County 7

Salisbury 34, Green Level 12

Seven Springs Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26

South Brunswick 44, Newton Grove Midway 26

South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0

Southeast Guilford 23, Greensboro Dudley 7

Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Anson County 6

Southwest Guilford 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7

Southwestern Randolph 49, South Stanly 13

Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 21, Swain County 20

Thomasville Ledford 57, West Davidson 7

Wake Forest Heritage 30, South Granville 18

Walkertown 48, Lexington 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18

Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3

Watauga County 23, Maiden 19

West Craven 23, South Central Pitt 12

West Henderson 34, Hendersonville 20

West Johnston 55, Western Harnett 7

West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 0

West Rowan 35, Davie County 34

West Stanly 18, Albemarle 6

West Stokes 34, North Surry 0

West Wilkes 31, Elkin 9

Wilmington Hoggard 18, Scotland 8

Winston-Salem Atkins 27, Winston-Salem Carver 0