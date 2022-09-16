RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — It’s now been more than a month since the high school football season got underway — which brings us to Week 5 of the Blitz from Friday night.

Week 5 brought dozens of great schools together to face off in key matchups across North Carolina. Get the scores and video highlights.

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Apex 24, Cary Panther Creek 7

Asheville 29, North Davidson 15

Asheville Reynolds 48, North Buncombe 0

Asheville Roberson 48, McDowell County 28

Avery County 51, Rosman 13

Bear Grass 36, Jones County 30

Belmont South Point 47, Belmont Cramer 14

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Bessemer City 47, Mooresboro Jefferson 24

Brevard 40, East Rutherford 6

Buford, S.C. 49, Carolina Pride 8

Burlington Williams 57, Pittsboro Northwood 7

Camden County 49, Pasquotank County 12

Cape Fear 37, Lumberton 0

Central Davidson 69, South Stanly 0

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Chambers 27, West Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Olympic 48, Charlotte Harding 6

Christ the King High School 27, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Claremont Bunker Hill 7, Lincolnton 6

Clinton 68, West Bladen 0

Concord 35, East Rowan 14

Cornelius Hough 52, North Mecklenburg 0

Covenant Day School 36, Asheville Christian 20

Dade County, Ga. 14, Swain County 0

Davie County 37, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES

Durham Hillside 43, South Granville 0

Durham Riverside 2, Granville Central 0

East Carteret 14, West Carteret 13

East Columbus 55, Lejeune 14

East Davidson 35, Lexington 0

East Duplin 21, Warsaw Kenan 14

East Gaston 13, Cherokee 7

East Lincoln 28, Hickory 12

Eastern Wayne 21, Washington 6

Eden Morehead 21, North Forsyth 14

Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 13

Erwin Triton 26, Fayetteville Smith 14

Fannin County, Ga. 56, Murphy 30

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES

Fayetteville Britt 56, Fayetteville Byrd 12

Fayetteville Pine Forest 14, Fayetteville Westover 13

Fayetteville Sanford 55, Spring Lake Overhills 12

Franklin 41, East Henderson 13

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Friendship 35, Morrisville Green Hope 2

Gastonia Forestview 20, North Gaston 0

Gray’s Creek 22, Pembroke Swett 13

Greene Central 48, North Pitt 6

Greensboro Dudley 49, High Point Central 0

Greensboro Grimsley 35, Southeast Guilford 7

Greensboro Page 10, Southwest Guilford 7

Greensboro Smith 20, Winston-Salem Atkins 13

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Greenville Rose 34, Jacksonville 26

Harnett Central 35, Western Harnett 26

Harrells Christian def. Raleigh Wake Christian, forfeit

Hendersonville 35, R-S Central 8

Hickory Grove Christian 35, Northside Christian, S.C. 20

Hickory Home 50, Great Falls, S.C. 0

Hickory Ridge 45, Kannapolis Brown 24

Hickory St. Stephens 49, West Iredell 20

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE SCORES AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Hoke County 52, Scotland 35

Holly Springs 35, Apex Middle Creek 30

Jacksonville Northside 49, South Central Pitt 12

Jacksonville White Oak 20, Rocky Point Trask 6

Jamestown Ragsdale 38, Northern Guilford 37

John Paul II Catholic 48, Rocky Mount Academy 24

Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Cary Christian 26

Kinston 36, South Lenoir 3

Lake Norman Charter 32, Monroe Union Academy 0

Lawndale Burns 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Maiden 47, East Burke 27

Marshville Forest Hills 58, Montgomery Central 0

Matthews Butler 68, Charlotte Garinger 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 48, Southlake Christian 0

Mitchell County 63, Madison County 20

Monroe Parkwood 27, Monroe Piedmont 7

Mooresville 44, Concord Cox Mill 30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 0

Morganton Freedom 46, Central Cabarrus 29

Mount Pleasant 30, Anson County 9

Mullins, S.C. 36, Red Springs 28

Nash Central 21, Southern Nash 19

New Bern 27, Havelock 0

New Hanover County 37, North Brunswick 17

Newton Grove Midway 23, East Bladen 22

North Duplin 36, Pamlico County 28

North Rowan 40, South Davidson 6

Northampton County 72, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 6

Oak Grove 24, West Stanly 12

Pender County 53, Holly Ridge Dixon 6

Pinetown Northside 34, Goldsboro Rosewood 24

Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 20

Princeton 43, Richlands 23

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 21, Arden Christ School 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3

Raleigh Ravenscroft 36, Trinity Christian 6

Raleigh Wakefield 24, Northern Durham 0

Reidsville 48, High Point Andrews 0

Richmond County 38, Southern Lee 10

Riverside Martin 68, Gates County 44

Robert B. Glenn 38, Winston-Salem Parkland 8

Salisbury 35, Thomasville 12

Shelby 70, Cherryville 0

Shelby Crest 33, Gastonia Ashbrook 17

Smithfield-Selma 21, South Johnston 7

South Caldwell 35, Lenoir Hibriten 34

South Mecklenburg 14, Palisades 6

Southeast Raleigh 29, Willow Spring 0

Southern Guilford 33, Rockingham County 25

Southwestern Randolph 20, Albemarle 7

Statesville 15, North Lincoln 9

Surry Central 10, West Wilkes 7

Sylva Smoky Mountain 43, Canton Pisgah 40

Thomasville Ledford 42, Providence Grove 21

Topsail 36, South Brunswick 34

Valdese Draughn 55, Swannanoa Owen 12

Wake Forest 49, Raleigh Leesville Road 7

Wake Prep 14, South Wake 12

Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Southwest Onslow 7

Washington County 27, Robersonville South Creek 6

Watauga County 55, Ashe County 21

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 29, Concord Robinson 28

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 41, Alexander Central 3

Waynesville Tuscola 42, Hayesville 14

West Craven 37, Ayden-Grifton 2

West Henderson 44, North Henderson 14

West Lincoln 35, Catawba Bandys 28

West Rowan 34, China Grove Carson 31

Western Alamance 38, Orange 3

Whiteville 56, Goldsboro 0

Wilmington Hoggard 49, West Brunswick 7

Wilson Beddingfield 26, Croatan 14

Wilson Fike 35, West Johnston 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 29, West Forsyth 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/