RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — It’s now been nearly two months since the high school football season got underway — which brings us to Week 8 of the Blitz from Friday night.

Week 8 brought dozens of great schools together to face off in key matchups across North Carolina. Get the scores and video highlights.

Albemarle 62, South Stanly 0

Andrews 33, Swain County 7

Apex 42, Friendship 14

Arden Christ School 27, Metrolina Christian Academy 8

Asheville 28, Asheville Roberson 21

Asheville Reynolds 49, Asheville Erwin 13

Boonville Starmount 53, Elkin 0

Burlington Williams 21, Western Alamance 10

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16, Avery County 0

Cape Fear 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Carolina Pride 26, Sandhill Titans 6

Central Cabarrus 36, East Rowan 24

Central Davidson 56, Asheboro 6

Chambers 47, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 43, South Mecklenburg 12

Charlotte Christian 56, Harrells Christian 6

Charlotte Independence 28, Charlotte Providence 13

Charlotte Latin 29, Raleigh Ravenscroft 16

Charlotte Myers Park 24, Palisades 17

Charlotte Olympic 63, Charlotte Berry Tech 14

Charlotte Providence Day 48, Trinity Christian 8

Chocowinity Southside 10, Pinetown Northside 7

Claremont Bunker Hill 24, East Burke 20

Clayton 3, South Garner 0

Clayton Cleveland 47, Willow Spring 2

Clinton 54, Red Springs 14

Concord 54, South Rowan 19

Concord Robinson 42, North Stanly 6

Cornelius Hough 41, West Charlotte 0

East Duplin 52, North Lenoir 14

East Forsyth 59, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

East Gaston 49, Bessemer City 0

Eastern Alamance 63, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 35, Camden County 6

Erwin Triton 46, Western Harnett 0

Fairmont 18, West Bladen 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 40, Fayetteville Smith 20

Fayetteville Sanford 40, Harnett Central 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 27, Fayetteville Britt 20

Forest City Chase 42, Brevard 14

Franklin 35, North Henderson 3

Fuquay-Varina 36, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Rose Hill Union 0

Gray’s Creek 35, Lumberton 7

Greene Central 26, Washington 13

Greensboro Dudley 33, Northeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Greenville Rose 24, Greenville Conley 21

Havelock 36, Jacksonville 34

Hendersonville 52, East Rutherford 0

Hertford County 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Hickory 34, North Iredell 0

Hoke County 31, Southern Lee 7

Holly Springs 33, Green Level 7

Hope Mills South View 61, Pembroke Swett 17

Jacksonville White Oak 30, West Carteret 23

Kannapolis Brown 31, West Cabarrus 13

Kings Mountain 31, Belmont South Point 20

Kinston Parrott Academy 58, Wayne Christian 14

Lenoir Hibriten 64, Ashe County 40

Lincolnton 42, West Caldwell 13

Marshville Forest Hills 35, Anson County 14

Matthews Butler 48, Mint Hill Rocky River 2

Matthews Weddington 31, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3

Mayodan McMichael 63, Eden Morehead 34

McDowell County 21, Enka 16

Monroe Parkwood 39, West Stanly 28

Monroe Sun Valley 28, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mooresville 47, South Iredell 13

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 49, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Morganton Freedom 37, South Caldwell 21

Mount Airy 62, North Stokes 0

Murphy 21, Hayesville 14

New Bern 54, Jacksonville Northside 26

New Hanover County 23, Wilmington Laney 21

Newton Grove Hobbton 44, Raleigh Wake Christian 10

North Brunswick 6, Wilmington Hoggard 0

North Duplin 27, Salemburg Lakewood 13

North Lincoln 28, Hickory St. Stephens 21

North Moore 42, Hickory Home School 0

North Pitt 50, Ayden-Grifton 0

Northern Nash 47, Nash Central 15

Northwest Cabarrus 48, China Grove Carson 0

Northwest Guilford 52, Northern Guilford 20

Oak Grove 30, North Davidson 14

Pamlico County 50, Lejeune 0

Pfafftown Reagan 42, West Forsyth 39

Pikeville Aycock 34, Wilson Fike 27

Princeton 55, Goldsboro 0

R-S Central 36, Morganton Patton 34

Raleigh Athens Drive 32, Raleigh Enloe 28

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 38, Raleigh Leesville Road 7

Richlands 30, Croatan 0

Richmond County 34, Cameron Union Pines 23

Robbinsville 30, Cherokee 13

Robert B. Glenn 21, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

Rocky Mount 41, Roanoke Rapids 14

Salisbury 56, East Davidson 7

Smithfield-Selma 20, West Johnston 13

South Brunswick 52, Wilmington Ashley 7

South Johnston 42, Southern Wayne 7

Southeast Guilford 36, Southwest Guilford 0

Southeast Raleigh 23, Garner 14

Southern Alamance 53, Northern Durham 6

Southern Nash 49, Bunn 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 40, Lee County 23

Southwest Onslow 55, South Lenoir 28

Southwestern Randolph 56, Trinity Wheatmore 25

Spring Lake Overhills 27, Fayetteville Westover 14

Statesville 16, West Iredell 0

Swannanoa Owen 43, Rosman 0

Swansboro 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Thomasville 26, South Davidson 8

Thomasville Ledford 42, Montgomery Central 0

Topsail 28, West Brunswick 21

Valdese Draughn 56, Madison County 7

Vance County 27, South Granville 13

Wake Forest 48, Raleigh Wakefield 10

Wake Forest Heritage 21, Knightdale 20

Warren County 56, Rocky Mount Prep 6

Warsaw Kenan 35, Kinston 12

Watauga County 34, Alexander Central 20

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 44, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Waynesville Tuscola 42, East Henderson 28

West Columbus 54, South Columbus 38

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 18

West Henderson 45, Canton Pisgah 21

West Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 26

West Stokes 14, High Point Andrews 13

Whiteville 28, Pender County 6

Wilson Hunt 20, East Wake 13

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 34, Davie County 25

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/