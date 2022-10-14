RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — It’s now been more than two months since the high school football season got underway — which brings us to Week 9 of the Blitz from Friday night.
An exciting Week 9 brought dozens of great schools together to face off in key matchups across North Carolina. Get the scores and video highlights.
Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14
Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6
Arden Christ School 24, Charlotte Country Day 13
Asheville 42, McDowell County 0
Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32
Avery County 38, Madison County 35
Belmont South Point 28, Gastonia Ashbrook 19
Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6
Boonville Starmount 55, South Stokes 6
Brevard 54, Morganton Patton 0
Catawba Bandys 21, Newton-Conover 14
Central Davidson 42, Montgomery Central 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Charlotte Harding 0
Charlotte Berry Tech 13, Palisades 10
Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37
Charlotte Providence 42, Mint Hill Rocky River 12
Chatham Central 67, Bartlett Yancey 0
China Grove Carson 47, East Rowan 10
Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0
Clayton 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 6
Clinton 23, St. Pauls 20
Covenant Day School 27, Corvian 14
Croatan 28, Swansboro 7
Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0
Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7
East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22
East Davidson 20, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20
East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Surry 52, East Bend Forbush 7
Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21
Eastern Randolph 28, Providence Grove 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Manteo 6
Enka 24, North Buncombe 10
Fayetteville Britt 27, Cape Fear 20
Fayetteville Byrd 14, Lumberton 13
Fayetteville Pine Forest 34, Erwin Triton 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Pembroke Swett 6
Forest City Chase 48, Polk County 27
Gates County 34, Washington County 8
Greensboro Dudley 56, Rockingham County 0
Greensboro Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 21
Greensboro Page 31, Northern Guilford 14
Greensboro Smith 35, High Point Central 20
Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28
Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11
Hayesville 27, Swain County 7
Hickory 56, West Iredell 30
Hope Mills South View 57, Gray’s Creek 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9
Jacksonville White Oak 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 9
John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13
Lawndale Burns 44, East Gaston 0
Lincolnton 21, East Burke 17
Louisburg 28, Roanoke Rapids 27
Maiden 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 33
Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Catholic 19
Matthews Weddington 42, Monroe Sun Valley 21
Mitchell County 35, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14
Monroe 40, Monroe Parkwood 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 20
Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7
Morganton Freedom 55, Ashe County 26
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Murphy 48, Robbinsville 16
New Bern 55, Greenville Rose 7
New Hanover County 27, Topsail 10
Newton Grove Hobbton 20, Salemburg Lakewood 13
North Brunswick 50, West Brunswick 15
North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6
North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8
North Henderson 39, East Henderson 14
North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7
North Lincoln 55, Newton Foard 17
North Moore 28, Burlington Cummings 25
North Pitt 40, Washington 30
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 3
North Wake Christian 60, Carolina Pride 26
North Wilkes 42, Surry Central 28
Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16
Northeast Guilford 43, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Northwest Cabarrus 26, Concord 22
Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 20
Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21
Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0
R-S Central 48, East Rutherford 8
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Charlotte Latin 28
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 9
Raleigh Leesville Road 22, Raleigh Athens Drive 14
Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 7
Richmond County 35, Lee County 33
Salisbury 48, Lexington 6
Shelby 45, Bessemer City 0
South Granville 28, Carrboro 3
SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13
Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Scotland 21
Spring Lake Overhills 54, Harnett Central 14
Statesville 44, North Iredell 13
Sylva Smoky Mountain 33, Franklin 17
Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14
Valdese Draughn 63, Rosman 8
Vance County 46, Granville Central 0
Wake Forest 48, Wake Forest Heritage 14
Walkertown 46, Mayodan McMichael 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20
Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6
Watauga County 55, Lenoir Hibriten 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 54, Monroe Piedmont 7
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Canton Pisgah 34, 2OT
West Carteret 24, Richlands 2
West Craven 21, Greene Central 14
West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31
West Lincoln 61, West Caldwell 20
Western Alamance 55, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 18
Wilkes Central 26, West Wilkes 7
Wilmington Hoggard 29, Wilmington Ashley 19
Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Robert B. Glenn 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/