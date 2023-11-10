NCHSAA Playoffs=

Second Round=

Class 4A East=

Clayton 17, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10

Fuquay-Varina 10, Wilmington Ashley 7

New Bern 36, New Hanover County 15

Wilmington Hoggard 39, Durham Jordan 16

Class 4A West=

Charlotte Catholic 24, Asheville Roberson 21

Charlotte Independence 34, East Forsyth 28

Cornelius Hough 45, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12

Matthews Butler 47, West Forsyth 7

Matthews Weddington 14, Chambers 10

Watauga County 20, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 19, Mooresville 14

Class 3A East=

Fayetteville Sanford 43, Harnett Central 22

Greenville Rose 14, North Brunswick 7

Havelock 27, Cape Fear 15

Northern Nash 35, Southern Nash 32

Southern Alamance 25, Jacksonville 19, OT

Class 3A West=

Asheville Reynolds 15, Kings Mountain 0

Concord Robinson 27, Northwest Cabarrus 17

Greensboro Dudley 48, Central Davidson 6

Hickory 48, North Lincoln 28

Oak Grove 23, Canton Pisgah 16

West Charlotte 29, Lenoir Hibriten 8

Class 2A East=

Clinton 56, Wilson Beddingfield 15

Hertford County 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 38

Nash Central 56, West Craven 28

Southeast Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 14

Whiteville 28, East Duplin 7

Class 2A West=

Brevard 36, North Stanly 7

Davidson Community School 25, East Surry 18

Marshville Forest Hills 35, Randleman 14

Monroe 35, West Lincoln 27

Class 1A East=

North Moore 58, Bertie County 20

West Columbus 54, Pender County 6

Class 1A West=

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Boonville Starmount 14

Mount Airy 42, Mitchell County 0

Murphy 59, Kernersville McGuinness 22