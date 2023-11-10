NCHSAA Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class 4A East=
Clayton 17, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10
Fuquay-Varina 10, Wilmington Ashley 7
New Bern 36, New Hanover County 15
Wilmington Hoggard 39, Durham Jordan 16
Class 4A West=
Charlotte Catholic 24, Asheville Roberson 21
Charlotte Independence 34, East Forsyth 28
Cornelius Hough 45, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12
Matthews Butler 47, West Forsyth 7
Matthews Weddington 14, Chambers 10
Watauga County 20, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 19, Mooresville 14
Class 3A East=
Fayetteville Sanford 43, Harnett Central 22
Greenville Rose 14, North Brunswick 7
Havelock 27, Cape Fear 15
Northern Nash 35, Southern Nash 32
Southern Alamance 25, Jacksonville 19, OT
Class 3A West=
Asheville Reynolds 15, Kings Mountain 0
Concord Robinson 27, Northwest Cabarrus 17
Greensboro Dudley 48, Central Davidson 6
Hickory 48, North Lincoln 28
Oak Grove 23, Canton Pisgah 16
West Charlotte 29, Lenoir Hibriten 8
Class 2A East=
Clinton 56, Wilson Beddingfield 15
Hertford County 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 38
Nash Central 56, West Craven 28
Southeast Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 14
Whiteville 28, East Duplin 7
Class 2A West=
Brevard 36, North Stanly 7
Davidson Community School 25, East Surry 18
Marshville Forest Hills 35, Randleman 14
Monroe 35, West Lincoln 27
Class 1A East=
North Moore 58, Bertie County 20
West Columbus 54, Pender County 6
Class 1A West=
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Boonville Starmount 14
Mount Airy 42, Mitchell County 0
Murphy 59, Kernersville McGuinness 22