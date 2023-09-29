Alexander Central 41, Ashe County 35, OT
Anson County 34, Monroe Parkwood 27
Apex 42, Green Level 14
Asheville Christian 47, Raleigh Wake Christian 41
Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville 14
Asheville Roberson 58, Enka 13
Boonville Starmount 56, North Stokes 10
Burlington Williams 36, Eastern Alamance 35
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 59, Swannanoa Owen 24
Camden County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
Canton Pisgah 35, Franklin 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
Charlotte Independence 65, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, North Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Providence Day 62, North Raleigh Christian 10
China Grove Carson 12, Concord 9
Chocowinity Southside 54, Pamlico County 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 21, West Lincoln 15
Clinton 71, West Bladen 13
Concord Cox Mill 38, Kannapolis Brown 27
Concord Robinson 49, East Rowan 0
Currituck County 55, Manteo 0
Davidson Community School 43, Winston-Salem Carver 20
Davie County 54, Pfafftown Reagan 41
Durham Hillside 30, Durham Riverside 7
East Bend Forbush 33, Elkin 20
East Columbus 22, South Columbus 21
East Forsyth 21, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 20
East Gaston 56, Mooresboro Jefferson 3
East Lincoln 24, West Iredell 17
East Rutherford 58, Morganton Patton 6
East Surry 25, Wilkes Central 7
East Wake 13, West Johnston 6
Eastern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14
Eastern Randolph 41, Southwestern Randolph 0
Eastern Wayne 52, Princeton 15
Edenton Holmes 41, Pasquotank County 25
Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Hertford County 42
Erwin Triton 38, Fayetteville Westover 6
Farmville Central 38, Washington 8
Fayetteville Britt 10, Pembroke Swett 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 41, Fayetteville Sanford 38
Fayetteville Seventy-First 12, Cape Fear 7
Forest City Chase 40, Hendersonville 19
Franklinton 31, Bunn 9
Friendship 38, Cary Panther Creek 14
Garner 14, Willow Spring 10
Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin High School 26
Graham 26, Chatham Central 14
Gray’s Creek 50, Fayetteville Byrd 13
Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14
Greensboro Dudley 77, Greensboro Smith 6
Greensboro Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 0
Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6
Harnett Central 39, Fayetteville Smith 7
Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7
Hickory 50, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Hickory Grove Christian 51, Grace Christian-Raleigh 0
Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27
High Point Christian Academy 33, Harrells Christian 0
Holly Springs 56, Cary 22
Hope Mills South View 52, Lumberton 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0
Kernersville McGuinness 34, Corvian 27
Kings Mountain 49, Gastonia Forestview 7
Lake Norman Charter 26, Cabarrus 14
Lejeune 58, Jones County 14
Lenoir Hibriten 35, Morganton Freedom 33, OT
Lincolnton 57, Catawba Bandys 36
Madison County 36, Rosman 12
Maiden 51, West Caldwell 7
Matthews Butler 58, East Mecklenburg 0
McDowell County 38, North Buncombe 36
Metrolina Christian Academy 41, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Monroe 28, Marshville Forest Hills 0
Monroe Sun Valley 7, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, Christ the King High School 33
Mount Airy 42, East Wilkes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 36, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Murphy 21, Hayesville 14
Nash Central 28, Rocky Mount 10
New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6
Newton Grove Midway 50, Fairmont 22
Newton-Conover 34, East Burke 25
North Brunswick 31, Topsail 20
North Davidson 24, Montgomery Central 7
North Edgecombe 28, Northwest Halifax 6
North Johnston 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
North Lincoln 53, North Iredell 14
North Moore 41, Bartlett Yancey 6
North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12
North Stanly 38, Monroe Union Academy 0
Northeast Guilford 47, High Point Central 0
Northern Durham 59, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Guilford 38, Southwest Guilford 20
Northern Nash 44, Roanoke Rapids 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9
Northwest Guilford 14, Greensboro Page 7
Oak Grove 57, Asheboro 14
Orange 43, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Pikeville Aycock 35, South Johnston 14
Polk County 43, R-S Central 12
Providence Grove 20, Trinity 9
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 28, Charlotte Christian 13
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 51, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Raleigh Enloe 48, Raleigh Broughton 28
Raleigh Leesville Road 21, Raleigh Sanderson 14
Raleigh Millbrook 20, Wake Forest Heritage 14
Randleman 36, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Reidsville 34, Mayodan McMichael 18
Richlands 28, Swansboro 7
Richmond County 41, Hoke County 0
Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 6
Rolesville 58, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Salemburg Lakewood 50, Rose Hill Union 8
Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6
Scotland 45, Cameron Union Pines 0
Shelby 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Shelby Crest 61, Belmont South Point 49
South Garner 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 3
South Mecklenburg 35, Palisades 0
South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20
Southeast Alamance 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 3
Southeast Guilford 10, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Southern Alamance 36, Person High School 29
Southern Durham 48, South Granville 3
Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18
Statesville 38, Newton Foard 15
Swain County 20, Andrews 0
Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6
Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0
Thomasville Ledford 33, Central Davidson 27
Valdese Draughn 57, Mitchell County 42
Wake Forest 49, Knightdale 0
Walkertown 27, Eden Morehead 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6
Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 7
Wayne Christian 48, Raleigh St. David’s 0
West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
West Charlotte 56, Huntersville Hopewell 20
West Columbus 26, Whiteville 20
West Forsyth 46, Robert B. Glenn 13
West Henderson 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 13
West Stanly 25, Monroe Piedmont 12
West Stokes 15, North Forsyth 2
West Wilkes 20, Surry Central 14
Wilmington Ashley 14, New Hanover County 7
Wilmington Hoggard 44, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington Laney 52, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12
Wilson Fike 53, Smithfield-Selma 0
Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0
Wilson Prep 24, Weldon 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 19, Southern Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 27