Asheville Roberson 27, Asheville Erwin 7
Asheville School 36, High Point Christian Academy 31
Boonville Starmount 35, East Wilkes 6
Brevard 48, Morganton Patton 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Mitchell County 14
Cape Fear 35, Fayetteville Britt 29, OT
Catawba Bandys 34, Newton-Conover 20
Central Davidson 38, Montgomery Central 15
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 28, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Myers Park 49, Charlotte Olympic 0
Charlotte Providence 54, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Providence Day 47, Charlotte Christian 13
Chocowinity Southside 69, Lejeune 34
Claremont Bunker Hill 49, Maiden 9
Clinton 54, Newton Grove Midway 0
Concord Robinson 65, South Rowan 0
Cornelius Hough 30, Charlotte Mallard Creek 6
Croatan 10, Swansboro 7
East Davidson 52, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 54, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 52, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Surry 58, North Wilkes 7
Eastern Alamance 34, Person High School 20
Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0
Edenton Holmes 45, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Manteo 0
Enka 28, North Buncombe 20
Erwin Triton 34, Fayetteville Pine Forest 20
Fayetteville Seventy-First 48, Pembroke Swett 0
Fayetteville Smith 34, Western Harnett 15
Greensboro Dudley 49, Rockingham County 7
Greensboro Grimsley 49, Southwest Guilford 6
Greensboro Page 25, Northern Guilford 21
Greensboro Smith 38, High Point Central 32
Hickory 51, West Iredell 27
Hickory Grove Christian 54, Asheville Christian 28
Hoke County 28, Cameron Union Pines 21
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 31, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Jacksonville 52, Greenville Conley 14
Jacksonville White Oak 50, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
John Paul II Catholic 28, Hargrave Military, Va. 0
Kannapolis Brown 28, South Iredell 14
Kings Mountain 51, Belmont Cramer 3
Lake Norman 27, Concord Cox Mill 10
Lake Norman Charter 42, Monroe Union Academy 7
Lincolnton 42, East Burke 14
Louisburg 20, South Granville 7
Lumberton 41, Fayetteville Byrd 18
Madison County 40, Avery County 21
Marshville Forest Hills 45, Monroe Piedmont 0
Matthews Butler 24, Charlotte Catholic 21
Matthews Weddington 42, Monroe Sun Valley 3
Mayodan McMichael 31, West Stokes 24
Monroe 53, Anson County 14
Mooresville 42, West Cabarrus 3
Morganton Freedom 38, Ashe County 22
New Bern 26, Greenville Rose 21
North Davidson 42, Asheboro 21
North Lincoln 50, Newton Foard 14
North Pitt 42, Washington 0
North Rowan 48, West Davidson 6
Northwest Cabarrus 43, Concord 7
Oak Grove 41, Thomasville Ledford 7
Pamlico County 13, East Carteret 7
Princeton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 8
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 55, Raleigh Sanderson 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 42, Raleigh Wake Christian 14
Raleigh St. David’s 72, Liberty Christian 0
Reidsville 54, Walkertown 0
Richlands 12, West Carteret 10
Richmond County 34, Lee County 13
Salisbury 44, Lexington 13
Shelby 64, Bessemer City 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 49, Ayden-Grifton 20
Southern Alamance 49, Orange 0
Southern Nash 20, Rocky Mount 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 27, Scotland 17
Spring Lake Overhills 24, Harnett Central 21
St. Pauls 49, West Bladen 21
Statesville 60, North Iredell 28
Swain County 37, Murphy 13
Sylva Smoky Mountain 20, Franklin 19
Trinity 27, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Valdese Draughn 56, Rosman 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 18
Warsaw Kenan 41, North Lenoir 6
Watauga County 41, Lenoir Hibriten 21
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Palisades 8
Waynesville Tuscola 27, Canton Pisgah 10
West Columbus 24, East Bladen 8
West Craven 35, Greene Central 28
West Forsyth 50, Davie County 42
West Lincoln 54, West Caldwell 14
West Rowan 37, Central Cabarrus 26
West Stanly 24, Monroe Parkwood 12
Western Alamance 65, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6
Whiteville 56, Pender County 6
Wilmington Ashley 35, South Brunswick 14
Wilmington Hoggard 45, Topsail 0
Wilmington Laney 35, New Hanover County 0
Wilson Beddingfield 21, Eastern Wayne 20
Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/