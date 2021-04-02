RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores around North Carolina for Friday, April 2.
Asheville Roberson 35, North Henderson 28
Bartlett Yancey 62, Carrboro 0
Canton Pisgah 34, Franklin 11
Central Davidson 56, South Rowan 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 23, Asheville Reynolds 0
Chocowinity Southside 52, Riverside Martin 42
East Bend Forbush 51, Winston-Salem Carver 12
East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14
East Surry 57, South Stokes 8
Elkin 30, East Wilkes 6
Forest City Chase 50, R-S Central 49, OT
Friendship 63, Raleigh Millbrook 41
Gastonia Huss 47, Belmont Cramer 7
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southwest Guilford 21
Greensboro Grimsley 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Harnett Central 52, Southern Lee 7
Havelock 68, Swansboro 0
Hendersonville 35, Brevard 15
Hertford County 41, Northampton County 0
Holly Springs 38, Apex 27
Maiden 33, Newton-Conover 14
Mayodan McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18
Murphy 43, Cherokee 20
North Davidson 55, Lexington 7
North Lincoln 42, Lincolnton 12
Northwest Guilford 35, High Point Central 6
Pamlico County 50, Pinetown Northside 48, OT
Randleman 17, Eastern Randolph 0
Red Springs 27, South Columbus 0
Roanoke Rapids 35, Warren County 18
Robbinsville 35, Andrews 0
Rosman 32, Hayesville 13
South Mecklenburg 35, Charlotte Berry Tech 7
Statesville 41, East Rowan 17
Swannanoa Owen 50, Avery County 43
Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, East Henderson 0
Walkertown 20, Surry Central 7
Waynesville Tuscola 24, North Buncombe 6
West Cabarrus 11, Central Cabarrus 8
West Forsyth 28, Pfafftown Reagan 25, OT
West Henderson 28, Enka 10
West Lincoln 27, East Lincoln 21, OT
West Rowan 48, China Grove Carson 28
Western Guilford 47, Greensboro Smith 34
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Topsail 7
Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Stokes 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Asheville vs. Asheville Erwin, ppd. to Apr 5th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/