NC high school football scores – Friday, April 2

Blitz Scoreboard

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores around North Carolina for Friday, April 2.

Asheville Roberson 35, North Henderson 28

Bartlett Yancey 62, Carrboro 0

Canton Pisgah 34, Franklin 11

Central Davidson 56, South Rowan 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 23, Asheville Reynolds 0

Chocowinity Southside 52, Riverside Martin 42

East Bend Forbush 51, Winston-Salem Carver 12

East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14

East Surry 57, South Stokes 8

Elkin 30, East Wilkes 6

Forest City Chase 50, R-S Central 49, OT

Friendship 63, Raleigh Millbrook 41

Gastonia Huss 47, Belmont Cramer 7

Greensboro Dudley 42, Southwest Guilford 21

Greensboro Grimsley 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Harnett Central 52, Southern Lee 7

Havelock 68, Swansboro 0

Hendersonville 35, Brevard 15

Hertford County 41, Northampton County 0

Holly Springs 38, Apex 27

Maiden 33, Newton-Conover 14

Mayodan McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18

Murphy 43, Cherokee 20

North Davidson 55, Lexington 7

North Lincoln 42, Lincolnton 12

Northwest Guilford 35, High Point Central 6

Pamlico County 50, Pinetown Northside 48, OT

Randleman 17, Eastern Randolph 0

Red Springs 27, South Columbus 0

Roanoke Rapids 35, Warren County 18

Robbinsville 35, Andrews 0

Rosman 32, Hayesville 13

South Mecklenburg 35, Charlotte Berry Tech 7

Statesville 41, East Rowan 17

Swannanoa Owen 50, Avery County 43

Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, East Henderson 0

Walkertown 20, Surry Central 7

Waynesville Tuscola 24, North Buncombe 6

West Cabarrus 11, Central Cabarrus 8

West Forsyth 28, Pfafftown Reagan 25, OT

West Henderson 28, Enka 10

West Lincoln 27, East Lincoln 21, OT

West Rowan 48, China Grove Carson 28

Western Guilford 47, Greensboro Smith 34

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Topsail 7

Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Stokes 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Asheville vs. Asheville Erwin, ppd. to Apr 5th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories