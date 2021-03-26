NC high school football scores – March 26

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina high school football scores from around the state for Friday, March 26.

Alexander Central 35, Hickory St. Stephens 28

Apex Middle Creek 42, Raleigh Enloe 7

Ashe County 41, East Wilkes 0

Asheville 48, Morganton Freedom 6

Asheville Reynolds 42, North Buncombe 13

Asheville Roberson 35, Asheville Erwin 27

Ayden-Grifton 42, Greene Central 14

Boonville Starmount 33, North Wilkes 0

Brevard 37, Sylva Smoky Mountain 20

Burlington Cummings 73, Carrboro 20

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 34, Swannanoa Owen 14

Cameron Union Pines 40, Southern Lee 7

Cary Panther Creek 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 70, Charlotte Berry Tech 7

Charlotte Independence 31, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Myers Park 58, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Olympic 35, West Mecklenburg 6

Charlotte Providence 47, Charlotte Harding 0

Cherokee 42, Hayesville 17

Christ the King High School 32, Bessemer City 28

Claremont Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0

Clayton Cleveland 34, Clayton 27

Clinton 28, East Duplin 27

Cornelius Hough 50, West Charlotte 14

Davidson Community School 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 14

Durham Jordan 41, Durham Riverside 34

East Forsyth 42, Pfafftown Reagan 12

Eastern Randolph 42, Trinity Wheatmore 8

Elizabeth City Northeastern 39, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Erwin Triton 40, Western Harnett 20

Fayetteville Britt 7, Hoke County 2

Fayetteville Sanford 14, Fayetteville Pine Forest 13

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, Pembroke Swett 6

Forest City Chase 51, East Rutherford 8

Franklin 41, East Henderson 0

Friendship 22, Holly Springs 18

Fuquay-Varina 42, South Garner 12

Garner 34, Apex 29

Gastonia Ashbrook 35, Belmont Cramer 27

Goldsboro Rosewood 47, Rose Hill Union 0

Gray’s Creek 42, Fayetteville Smith 0

Greensboro Dudley 51, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Greenville Conley 50, Pikeville Aycock 13

Greenville Rose 52, Southern Wayne 0

Havelock 43, Jacksonville Northside 0

Hendersonville 23, Canton Pisgah 21

Hertford County 29, Currituck County 7

High Point Central 16, Greensboro Page 14

Hope Mills South View 59, Fayetteville Byrd 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 30, Mint Hill Rocky River 16

Jacksonville 56, Swansboro 6

Kinston 50, North Lenoir 0

Lawndale Burns 49, East Gaston 6

Lee County 38, Harnett Central 0

Lenoir Hibriten 49, East Burke 0

Louisburg 35, Granville Central 15

Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38

Matthews Butler 52, Hickory Ridge 14

Monroe 35, Monroe Piedmont 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Cherryville 14

Mooresville 14, Huntersville Hopewell 2

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 26

Mount Airy 33, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Mount Pleasant 39, Marshville Forest Hills 12

Murphy 50, Rosman 0

New Bern 41, South Central Pitt 13

Newton Grove Midway 40, Warsaw Kenan 20

Newton-Conover 27, North Lincoln 16

North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7

North Henderson 35, Enka 10

North Moore 48, Seven Springs Spring Creek 16

North Stanly 15, North Rowan 0

North Surry 37, Surry Central 34

Northern Guilford 40, Rockingham County 7

Northern Nash 39, Franklinton 12

Northwest Guilford 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 7

Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 26

Pamlico County 26, Northampton County 20

Perquimans 54, Manteo 6

Pinetown Northside 38, Riverside Martin 20

Pittsboro Northwood 10, Orange 7

Polk County 42, Avery County 20

Princeton 56, North Duplin 12

R-S Central 21, Belmont South Point 19

Raleigh Leesville Road 48, Southeast Raleigh 6

Raleigh Millbrook 56, Raleigh Sanderson 42

Randleman 38, Trinity 0

Red Springs 27, East Bladen 14

Reidsville 78, Graham 0

Richmond County 48, Lumberton 8

Roanoke Rapids 34, Oxford Webb 0

Robbinsville 38, Swain County 6

Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 26

Rolesville 36, Wake Forest 3

Salemburg Lakewood 38, Newton Grove Hobbton 37

Salisbury 28, Central Davidson 6

South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Laney 0

South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14

South Columbus 49, West Columbus 18

South Granville 34, Bunn 0

South Johnston 46, Smithfield-Selma 29

South Mecklenburg 17, Kannapolis Brown 14

South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Farmville Central 18

Southeast Guilford 21, Southern Guilford 0

Southern Nash 64, Wilson Hunt 35

Southern Pines Pinecrest 14, Scotland 13

Southwest Guilford 24, Western Guilford 17

Spring Lake Overhills 53, Fayetteville Westover 19

Tarboro 64, Chocowinity Southside 0

Valdese Draughn 25, Newton Foard 17

Wake Forest Heritage 36, Knightdale 16

Wallace-Rose Hill 54, Goldsboro 7

Washington 74, South Lenoir 48

Waynesville Tuscola 42, West Henderson 14

Wendell Corinth Holders 28, Raleigh Wakefield 22

West Brunswick 45, Topsail 21

West Caldwell 24, Morganton Patton 14

West Carteret 36, Jacksonville White Oak 0

West Forsyth 42, Winston-Salem Reynolds 12

West Johnston 38, East Wake 27

West Lincoln 27, Catawba Bandys 7

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0

West Stanly 24, Montgomery Central 0

Wilkes Central 44, Alleghany County 6

Wilmington Hoggard 42, North Brunswick 14

Wilson Beddingfield 54, Nash Central 0

Winston-Salem Carver 20, Winston-Salem Atkins 19

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, Greensboro Smith 6

Zebulon B. Vance 35, Lake Norman 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Asheboro vs. Burlington Williams, ppd.

Madison County vs. Mitchell County, ppd. to Mar 26th.