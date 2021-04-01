NC high school football scores – Thursday, April 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at final scores across North Carolina as high schools took to the gridiron on Thursday night.

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0

Apex Middle Creek 49, South Garner 6

Ashe County 55, West Wilkes 6

Belmont South Point 28, Shelby 16

Bunn 52, Granville Central 6

Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Smith 0

Cary Panther Creek 30, Pittsboro Northwood 10

Chapel Hill 43, Southern Durham 38

Charlotte Myers Park 16, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7

Charlotte Providence 20, Charlotte Olympic 0

Chocowinity Southside 52, Riverside Martin 42

Christ the King High School 20, Cherryville 10

Claremont Bunker Hill 48, Morganton Patton 0

Clayton Cleveland 54, West Johnston 0

Clinton 49, Warsaw Kenan 6

Concord Cox Mill 21, Concord 20

Cornelius Hough 35, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14

East Bladen 51, West Columbus 16

East Burke 30, Newton Foard 14

East Carteret 35, North Edgecombe 14

East Gaston 54, East Rutherford 13

East Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0

East Wake 26, South Johnston 16

Edenton Holmes 52, Manteo 7

Erwin Triton 60, Cameron Union Pines 27

Fayetteville Britt 21, Southern Pines Pinecrest 7

Fayetteville Pine Forest 26, Fayetteville Westover 6

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Goldsboro 6

Garner 14, Fuquay-Varina 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 33, North Gaston 20

Goldsboro Rosewood 47, North Duplin 0

Gray’s Creek 56, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Greenville Rose 28, South Central Pitt 26

Hertford County 41, Northampton County 0

Hoke County 31, Pembroke Swett 20

Hope Mills South View 40, Spring Lake Overhills 0

Jacksonville 33, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Kannapolis Brown 29, Concord Robinson 14

Kings Mountain 39, Gastonia Forestview 7

Kinston 48, Ayden-Grifton 0

Lake Norman 28, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Lee County 54, Western Harnett 6

Lenoir Hibriten 50, West Iredell 0

Matthews Weddington 45, Monroe 14

Mint Hill Rocky River 24, Charlotte Independence 22

Monroe Parkwood 17, Monroe Piedmont 14

Monroe Union Academy 26, Gastonia Highland Tech 25

Mooresboro Jefferson 48, Bessemer City 8

Mooresville 46, West Charlotte 0

Mount Pleasant 35, Montgomery Central 6

Newton Grove Hobbton 63, Rose Hill Union 6

North Lenoir 14, South Lenoir 12

North Stanly 36, North Moore 7

North Wilkes 7, Alleghany County 0

Oak Grove 20, Thomasville 12

Orange 36, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6

Perquimans 42, Camden County 24

Princeton 62, Salemburg Lakewood 0

Providence Grove 42, Northwest Cabarrus 26

Raleigh Athens Drive 30, Durham Jordan 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 42, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Enloe 0

Reidsville 53, Burlington Cummings 14

Richlands 40, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Robert B. Glenn 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 41

Salisbury 42, Thomasville Ledford 6

Shelby Crest 37, Lawndale Burns 14

South Caldwell 44, Hickory St. Stephens 13

South Granville 43, Oxford Webb 0

South Iredell 26, North Iredell 0

Southeast Guilford 24, Burlington Williams 0

Southern Guilford 26, Southern Alamance 23

St. Pauls 48, West Bladen 8

Valdese Draughn 21, West Caldwell 7

Wake Forest 22, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Washington 38, Greene Central 26

Watauga County 21, Morganton Freedom 0

West Mecklenburg 46, Charlotte Harding 14

Wilkes Central 44, Boonville Starmount 6

Wilmington Laney 20, North Brunswick 7

Wilson Beddingfield 78, Farmville Central 30

Wilson Hunt 21, Franklinton 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 50, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Zebulon B. Vance 42, North Mecklenburg 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fayetteville Seventy-First vs. Richmond County, ccd.

