NC high school football scores | Week 3 | Sept. 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football game scores from around North Carolina on Sept. 3, week 3 of the season.
Andrews 44, North Buncombe 20
Apex 30, Harnett Central 7
Asheville 16, Brevard 14
Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 20
Asheville Reynolds 24, Alexander Central 7
Belmont Cramer 28, East Gaston 21
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48, Columbia 6
Burlington Cummings 54, Orange 12
Canton Pisgah 19, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2
Carolina 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 14
Carolina Forest, S.C. 28, New Hanover County 0
Central Davidson 62, West Davidson 0
Chambers 30, Robert B. Glenn 6
Chapel Hill 36, Pittsboro Northwood 29
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 26, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Charlotte Latin 44, Metrolina Christian Academy 10
Charlotte Myers Park 35, Pfafftown Reagan 20
China Grove Carson 40, South Stanly 6
Chocowinity Southside 44, Robersonville South Creek 16
Concord Cox Mill 17, York Comprehensive, S.C. 14
Concord Robinson 42, South Rowan 0
Covenant Day School 20, Carolina Pride 19
Croatan 48, Pender County 44
Davie County 42, Lake Norman 28
Durham Hillside 30, Greensboro Dudley 14
East Bend Forbush 21, Boonville Starmount 6
East Davidson 50, Trinity 19
East Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 8
East Surry 41, East Wilkes 14
Eden Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Westover 41, Fairmont 12
Gastonia Forestview 13, Morganton Freedom 7
Hampton, Tenn. 54, Avery County 26
Harrells Christian 52, Pamlico County 28
Hendersonville 55, East Henderson 8
Hertford County 57, Bertie County 0
Hickory 37, Valdese Draughn 13
Hickory Grove Christian 43, South Carolina, S.C. 0
Hickory Ridge 27, Belmont South Point 7
High Point Christian Academy 40, North Wake Christian 28
Holly Springs 10, Fuquay-Varina 7
Hope Mills South View 20, Hoke County 0
Jacksonville White Oak 24, Southwest Onslow 13
Kannapolis Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6
Kernersville McGuinness 20, Graham 17
Kings Mountain 19, Lawndale Burns 14
Kinston 40, Ayden-Grifton 6
Lee County 38, South Granville 0
Marshville Forest Hills 48, Monroe Union Academy 0
Matthews Weddington 19, West Forsyth 7
Mitchell County 34, Watauga County 23
Monroe Parkwood 28, Charlotte Providence 14
Monroe Piedmont 39, Anson County 8
Mooresville 21, West Rowan 13
Mount Airy 62, Surry Central 0
Murphy 58, GA Force, Ga. 14
New Bern 41, West Craven 0
North Brunswick 34, Bunn 20
North Duplin 12, Jones County 0
North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40
North Rowan 36, North Stanly 32
Northampton County 44, Washington County 0
Northern Guilford 50, Western Alamance 0
Northwest Guilford 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21
Oak Grove 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Person 49, Granville Central 0
Polk County 26, West Henderson 14
Providence Grove 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, Richmond County 22
Raleigh Sanderson 37, Erwin Triton 28
Roanoke Rapids 41, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
Rocky Mount Academy 57, Raleigh St. David’s 20
Rolesville 58, East Wake 6
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 18, Bear Grass 6
South Brunswick 55, West Bladen 6
South Caldwell 20, Hickory Hawks 12
South Garner 39, Raleigh Enloe 0
Southeast Guilford 49, Greensboro Smith 0
Southern Alamance 22, Burlington Williams 9
Southern Durham 34, Fayetteville Sanford 32
Southern Pines Pinecrest 16, Apex Middle Creek 7
Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 14
Swannanoa Owen 34, Albemarle 21
Sylva Smoky Mountain 34, Asheville Roberson 12
Vance County 47, Durham Riverside 36
Wake Forest 23, Wilmington Hoggard 8
Wake Forest Heritage 61, Raleigh Broughton 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Charlotte Northside Christian 7
West Johnston 28, Gray’s Creek 21
Western Harnett 20, Cameron Union Pines 16
Whiteville 49, East Bladen 14
Wilmington Ashley 43, Waccamaw, S.C. 26
Wilmington Laney 51, Lumberton 0
Winston-Salem Carver 26, Gastonia Highland Tech 21
Winston-Salem Parkland 15, Winston-Salem Prep 6
CANCELED, POSTPONED
E.E. Smith High School vs Clinton High School was canceled because Clinton’s team was under quarantine, officials said.