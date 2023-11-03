NCHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 4A East=
Durham Jordan 42, Holly Springs 21
Fuquay-Varina 17, Fayetteville Britt 9
New Bern 51, Apex 35
Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Richmond County 0
Rolesville 62, Pembroke Swett 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, South Garner 31
Wilmington Hoggard 52, Chapel Hill 0
Wilmington Laney 27, Apex Middle Creek 13
Class 4A West=
Asheville Roberson 42, Pfafftown Reagan 21
Chambers 45, Northwest Guilford 20
Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Myers Park 24
Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Cornelius Hough 51, Asheville 0
East Forsyth 42, Greensboro Page 6
Greensboro Grimsley 54, North Mecklenburg 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Matthews Butler 49, Alexander Central 7
Matthews Weddington 42, Charlotte Providence 7
Monroe Sun Valley 44, Concord Cox Mill 18
Mooresville 24, Kannapolis Brown 18, OT
Watauga County 54, Hickory Ridge 34
West Forsyth 32, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 15
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Davie County 26
Class 3A East=
Burlington Williams 44, Wilson Hunt 22
Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12
Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21
Fayetteville Sanford 34, Vance County 27
Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Erwin Triton 7
Greenville Rose 21, Jacksonville White Oak 19
Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30
Havelock 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Jacksonville 55, Pikeville Aycock 21
Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28
Scotland 48, Rocky Mount 23
Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0
Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7
Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15
Class 3A West=
Canton Pisgah 35, North Henderson 17
Central Davidson 30, Eastern Guilford 27
Concord Robinson 42, North Davidson 0
East Lincoln 49, Thomasville Ledford 13
Greensboro Dudley 63, West Iredell 14
Hickory 51, Gastonia Huss 32
Lenoir Hibriten 41, Waynesville Tuscola 40
North Lincoln 50, Rockingham County 7
Northwest Cabarrus 52, West Rowan 21
Shelby Crest 53, Monroe Parkwood 0
Statesville 28, Belmont South Point 27
West Charlotte 21, Northeast Guilford 0
West Henderson 61, Asheville Erwin 15
Class 2A East=
Clinton 64, Kinston 12
East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18
Edenton Holmes 38, Newton Grove Midway 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21
Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36
Louisburg 46, Pittsboro Northwood 43
Princeton 63, Camden County 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Red Springs 13
Southeast Alamance 27, Riverside-Martin High School 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6
West Craven 22, North Pitt 12
Whiteville 42, South Granville 0
Wilson Beddingfield 18, Warsaw Kenan 16
Class 2A West=
Brevard 44, Trinity 13
Claremont Bunker Hill 61, East Rutherford 7
Davidson Community School 38, Lexington 16
East Surry 42, Providence Grove 13
Lawndale Burns 63, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 34
Lincolnton 35, North Surry 21
Maiden 31, East Gaston 21
Marshville Forest Hills 28, Anson County 7
Monroe 63, Catawba Bandys 13
Randleman 43, West Stanly 0
Reidsville 58, Madison County 0
Salisbury 55, East Davidson 21
Shelby 62, Mount Pleasant 14
West Lincoln 53, Forest City Chase 35
West Stokes 19, Southwestern Randolph 6
Class 1A East=
Bertie County 34, Chocowinity Southside 14
East Bladen 57, North Edgecombe 14
North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27
Class 1A West=
Albemarle 49, South Davidson 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 51, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Corvian 38, Valdese Draughn 28
Hayesville 28, Christ the King High School 0
Kernersville McGuinness 50, South Stokes 8
Mitchell County 33, East Wilkes 15
Mount Airy 55, Monroe Union Academy 3
Murphy 57, Polk County 21
North Rowan 63, Elkin 19
Robbinsville 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
Swain County 47, Avery County 0
Thomasville 49, Andrews 6
NCISAA Playoffs=
11-Man D1=
Quarterfinals=
Arden Christ School 46, Charlotte Country Day 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6
11-Man D2=
Quarterfinals=
Hickory Grove Christian 34, Covenant Day School 27