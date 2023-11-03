NCHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 4A East=

Durham Jordan 42, Holly Springs 21

Fuquay-Varina 17, Fayetteville Britt 9

New Bern 51, Apex 35

Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Richmond County 0

Rolesville 62, Pembroke Swett 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, South Garner 31

Wilmington Hoggard 52, Chapel Hill 0

Wilmington Laney 27, Apex Middle Creek 13

Class 4A West=

Asheville Roberson 42, Pfafftown Reagan 21

Chambers 45, Northwest Guilford 20

Charlotte Catholic 42, Charlotte Myers Park 24

Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Cornelius Hough 51, Asheville 0

East Forsyth 42, Greensboro Page 6

Greensboro Grimsley 54, North Mecklenburg 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Matthews Butler 49, Alexander Central 7

Matthews Weddington 42, Charlotte Providence 7

Monroe Sun Valley 44, Concord Cox Mill 18

Mooresville 24, Kannapolis Brown 18, OT

Watauga County 54, Hickory Ridge 34

West Forsyth 32, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 15

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Davie County 26

Class 3A East=

Burlington Williams 44, Wilson Hunt 22

Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12

Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21

Fayetteville Sanford 34, Vance County 27

Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Erwin Triton 7

Greenville Rose 21, Jacksonville White Oak 19

Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30

Havelock 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Jacksonville 55, Pikeville Aycock 21

Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28

Scotland 48, Rocky Mount 23

Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0

Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7

Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15

Class 3A West=

Canton Pisgah 35, North Henderson 17

Central Davidson 30, Eastern Guilford 27

Concord Robinson 42, North Davidson 0

East Lincoln 49, Thomasville Ledford 13

Greensboro Dudley 63, West Iredell 14

Hickory 51, Gastonia Huss 32

Lenoir Hibriten 41, Waynesville Tuscola 40

North Lincoln 50, Rockingham County 7

Northwest Cabarrus 52, West Rowan 21

Shelby Crest 53, Monroe Parkwood 0

Statesville 28, Belmont South Point 27

West Charlotte 21, Northeast Guilford 0

West Henderson 61, Asheville Erwin 15

Class 2A East=

Clinton 64, Kinston 12

East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18

Edenton Holmes 38, Newton Grove Midway 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21

Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36

Louisburg 46, Pittsboro Northwood 43

Princeton 63, Camden County 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Red Springs 13

Southeast Alamance 27, Riverside-Martin High School 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6

West Craven 22, North Pitt 12

Whiteville 42, South Granville 0

Wilson Beddingfield 18, Warsaw Kenan 16

Class 2A West=

Brevard 44, Trinity 13

Claremont Bunker Hill 61, East Rutherford 7

Davidson Community School 38, Lexington 16

East Surry 42, Providence Grove 13

Lawndale Burns 63, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 34

Lincolnton 35, North Surry 21

Maiden 31, East Gaston 21

Marshville Forest Hills 28, Anson County 7

Monroe 63, Catawba Bandys 13

Randleman 43, West Stanly 0

Reidsville 58, Madison County 0

Salisbury 55, East Davidson 21

Shelby 62, Mount Pleasant 14

West Lincoln 53, Forest City Chase 35

West Stokes 19, Southwestern Randolph 6

Class 1A East=

Bertie County 34, Chocowinity Southside 14

East Bladen 57, North Edgecombe 14

North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27

Class 1A West=

Albemarle 49, South Davidson 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 51, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Corvian 38, Valdese Draughn 28

Hayesville 28, Christ the King High School 0

Kernersville McGuinness 50, South Stokes 8

Mitchell County 33, East Wilkes 15

Mount Airy 55, Monroe Union Academy 3

Murphy 57, Polk County 21

North Rowan 63, Elkin 19

Robbinsville 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7

Swain County 47, Avery County 0

Thomasville 49, Andrews 6

NCISAA Playoffs=

11-Man D1=

Quarterfinals=

Arden Christ School 46, Charlotte Country Day 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6

11-Man D2=

Quarterfinals=

Hickory Grove Christian 34, Covenant Day School 27