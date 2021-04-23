RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at scores from around the state for the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Football Championships.
NCHSAA Football Championships
Second Round
Class 4AA
Charlotte Myers Park 27, Cary Panther Creek 21
Rolesville 47, Wilmington Hoggard 30 (click for video highlights)
Wake Forest 35, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21 (click for video highlights)
Zebulon B. Vance 24, Cornelius Hough 10
Class 4A
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Durham Hillside 7
Matthews Butler 35, Charlotte Providence 0
New Bern 27, Hope Mills South View 16 (click for video highlights)
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28, Richmond County 14 (click for video highlights)
Class 3AA
Clayton 27, West Brunswick 16
Clayton Cleveland 38, Lee County 16 (click for video highlights)
Greensboro Dudley 77, Asheville Roberson 33
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Matthews Weddington 10
Class 3A
Charlotte Catholic 27, Asheville Reynolds 0
Havelock 32, Pittsboro Northwood 7
Monroe 35, Kings Mountain 21
Western Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7
Class 2AA
North Davidson 34, Oak Grove 23
Salisbury 10, Lawndale Burns 7
St. Pauls 14, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Washington 29, Croatan 14
Class 2A
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 26, Mount Pleasant 15
Hendersonville 33, Shelby 31
Reidsville 49, Wallace-Rose Hill 15
Class 1AA
East Surry 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6
Louisburg 42, East Carteret 22 (click for video highlights)
Polk County 30, North Rowan 27
Tarboro 63, Edenton Holmes 21 (click for video highlights)
Class 1A
Murphy 29, Elkin 24
Northampton County 42, Bear Grass 22
Pinetown Northside 43, Pamlico County 32
Robbinsville 28, Mitchell County 20