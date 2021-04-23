RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at scores from around the state for the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Football Championships.

NCHSAA Football Championships

Second Round

Class 4AA

Charlotte Myers Park 27, Cary Panther Creek 21

Rolesville 47, Wilmington Hoggard 30 (click for video highlights)

Wake Forest 35, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21 (click for video highlights)

Zebulon B. Vance 24, Cornelius Hough 10

Class 4A

Greensboro Grimsley 42, Durham Hillside 7

Matthews Butler 35, Charlotte Providence 0

New Bern 27, Hope Mills South View 16 (click for video highlights)

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28, Richmond County 14 (click for video highlights)

Class 3AA

Clayton 27, West Brunswick 16

Clayton Cleveland 38, Lee County 16 (click for video highlights)

Greensboro Dudley 77, Asheville Roberson 33

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Matthews Weddington 10

Class 3A

Charlotte Catholic 27, Asheville Reynolds 0

Havelock 32, Pittsboro Northwood 7

Monroe 35, Kings Mountain 21

Western Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7

Class 2AA

North Davidson 34, Oak Grove 23

Salisbury 10, Lawndale Burns 7

St. Pauls 14, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Washington 29, Croatan 14

Class 2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 26, Mount Pleasant 15

Hendersonville 33, Shelby 31

Reidsville 49, Wallace-Rose Hill 15

Class 1AA

East Surry 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6

Louisburg 42, East Carteret 22 (click for video highlights)

Polk County 30, North Rowan 27

Tarboro 63, Edenton Holmes 21 (click for video highlights)

Class 1A

Murphy 29, Elkin 24

Northampton County 42, Bear Grass 22

Pinetown Northside 43, Pamlico County 32

Robbinsville 28, Mitchell County 20