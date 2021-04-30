RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores from the regional finals in North Carolina Friday night.
NCHSAA Football Championships Regional Round
Class 4AA
Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT
Zebulon B. Vance 42, Charlotte Myers Park 7
Class 4A
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Butler 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14
Class 3AA
Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24, Greensboro Dudley 20
Class 3A
Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14
Havelock 49, Western Alamance 17
Class 2AA
Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21
St. Pauls 34, Washington 23
Class 2A
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29, OT
Reidsville 49, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28
Class 1AA
East Surry 41, Polk County 7
Class 1A
Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14
Pinetown Northside 47, Northampton County 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/