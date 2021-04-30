North Carolina high school football scores | 3rd round of playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores from the regional finals in North Carolina Friday night.

NCHSAA Football Championships Regional Round

Class 4AA

Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT

Zebulon B. Vance 42, Charlotte Myers Park 7

Class 4A

Greensboro Grimsley 28, Matthews Butler 21

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14

Class 3AA

Clayton Cleveland 49, Clayton 21

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 24, Greensboro Dudley 20

Class 3A

Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14

Havelock 49, Western Alamance 17

Class 2AA

Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21

St. Pauls 34, Washington 23

Class 2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29, OT

Reidsville 49, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

Class 1AA

East Surry 41, Polk County 7

Tarboro 66, Louisburg 13

Class 1A

Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14

Pinetown Northside 47, Northampton County 6

